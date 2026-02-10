Progressive Analilia Mejia appears to seal win in 13-person primary to replace Mikie Sherrill in Congress after Tom Malinowski concedes

Analilia Mejia appeared to cement victory in the Democratic primary to replace New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill in Congress after her top opponent conceded Tuesday morning.

It’s a massive upset for the state’s progressive movement.

Mejia led the race with a razor-thin margin when former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, the closest contender, conceded. The Associated Press has still not called the race five days after the election as the race remains tight, but Malinowski’s concession will enable Mejia to focus on campaigning for her April 16 contest against Republican Joe Hathaway.

The progressive, an Afro-Latina, shared a gif of Bad Bunny overwhelmed with emotion as he stood up to receive the coveted album of the year Grammy last week — the first Spanish album to get the honor. She declined to comment further until 1:30 p.m., at which point she will speak on a livestream.

There were 13 candidates in the special primary for the open North Jersey seat, but as the results poured in Thursday it became a race between Mejia, a progressive endorsed by the Working Families Party, and Malinowski, a moderate who represented a neighboring district before losing his re-election in 2022.

“Analilia deserves unequivocal praise and credit for running a positive campaign and for inspiring so many voters on Election Day,” Malinowski said in a statement Tuesday.

Malinowski initially appeared to be in the lead Thursday night, which led to multiple outlets and the Democratic National Committee to prematurely declare the race in his favor. Mejia picked up steam and moved ahead of him as the night went on, and publications issued retractions.

In response, Mejia shared on social media the famous 1948 photo of President Harry Truman holding up The Chicago Tribune’s erroneous “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline.

“We left everything on the ground ... We connected with people on a daily basis in genuine ways,” she said Friday. ”I didn’t just run town halls or run commercials. I ran trainings. I engaged people on what’s happening across our country and what they could do to make the change.”

Mejia, the daughter of Colombian and Dominican immigrants, has repeatedly said that ICE cannot be reformed and should therefore be abolished as President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement tactics become increasingly scrutinized across the country.

She said that position resonated with voters at a press conference on Friday, and that the agency “must be replaced by something that isn’t violent, that isn’t shooting Americans in the streets, that is respecting our Constitution.”

Malinowski raised nearly three times as much as Mejia through Jan. 16, according to FEC data.

Her victory is a major breakthrough for New Jersey’s progressive movement in what’s become a fairly reliably blue district that includes parts of Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties. It comes on the heels of a progressive victory in the crowded Jersey City mayoral race.

It also adds another feather to the cap of the national progressive movement after the victory of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was supported by some of the same high-profile progressives as Mejia, including U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She will enter the April special election as a heavy favorite against Hathaway, the former Randolph mayor who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. A regular primary will take place less than two months later on June 2 for the midterm elections in November. That means the winner’s term will only last through this year.

Sanders rallied with Mejia during the short campaign period for the special election, framing it as a way to fight against oligarchy.

“In a moment of rising authoritarianism, of economic insecurity, of state sanctioned violence, any old blue just won’t do,” she said at the January rally with Sanders. “If you sent weak sauce to Congress, we will get weak sauce back.”

Mejia lives with her husband and two kids in in Glen Ridge in Essex County, where she says she’s resided for 13 years.

She has most recently worked as the co-executive director of Popular Democracy, a network of organizations across the country that call for “transformational change for Black, brown and low-income communities,” according to its website.

She has a long resume in activism, politics and government, including working as the national political director for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, the deputy director for the U.S. Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau under former President Joe Biden, the executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Party, and as a union organizer before launching her bid for the seat.

She said she also campaigned for Sherrill’s gubernatorial bid last year, whose organizers prioritized reaching Spanish-speaking voters. At her press conference Friday, Mejia spoke in both English and Spanish beside a campaign poster with her slogan that she’s “unbought” and “unbossed.”

Garnering name recognition was an “uphill battle,” she said, as she was one of the last candidates to join the crowded race. Even though mail ballots went out before many voters had the chance to get to know her, her team made it up “by being on the ground and having the most extensive field operation possible,” she added.

“It is why you would find me at 6:30 in the morning at some train station somewhere in the district,” she said.

She also had support from the Working Families Party, immigration advocacy group Make the Road, and major labor unions.

Her victory is the latest example of how the Democratic establishment in New Jersey is losing its grasp on primaries in the state.

That’s largely because New Jersey redesigned its primary ballot system last year to get rid of its county line ballot. The long-held system was advantageous to candidates supported by their local party apparatus and progressive activists like Mejia worked for years to dismantle it to give other candidates a shot.

Malinowski had the endorsement of the Morris County Democratic Committee, and the other local committees supported candidates who fell behind the two frontrunners.

A thorn in Malinowski’s side were attacks funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel national lobbying group, on issues unrelated to Israel. The method may have backfired since Mejia has been more critical of Israel than the former House member.

Mejia said the tactic demonstrates the kind of big money in politics she opposes.

“Our biggest problem is actually the outsized power that big money places in our democracy and in our government,” she said Friday.