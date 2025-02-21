A Canada goose that was found dead in Pemberton earlier this month is Burlington County’s first bird to test positive for H5N1 avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Burlington County Health Department.

The department stressed that the respiratory disease is still primarily an animal health issue and that the risk to humans is low.

The virus isn’t known to be transmitted from human to human, according to a statement from the department. But people with close or prolonged contact with infected animals can become infected, according to the department.

Officials aren’t surprised that the county has experienced its first case of bird flu.

“Our Health Department was expecting H5N1’s eventual arrival and we had already started making preparations,” said department director Holly Funkhouser Cucuzzella. “Residents should avoid all contact with dead or sick birds and those keeping poultry flocks should take special precautions.

“We are also asking residents to report deaths of wild or domestic birds, especially large groups of them.”

County Commissioner Tyler Burrell said the county will work closely with state and local partners to mitigate any risks for local residents and animals.

There have been 69 human cases of bird flu reported in the United States as of Wednesday, with no known person-to-person transmissions. There has been one death, which occurred in Louisiana last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In humans, H5N1 avian influenza usually presents as a mild respiratory illness or conjunctivitis (better known as pinkeye),” said Michael S. Calderwood, chief quality officer at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Cases of dead or sick domestic birds or livestock should be reported to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health at 609-671-6400 or by emailing state.veterinarian@ag.nj.gov .

Report cases of dead or sick wild birds to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection at 1-877-WARNDEP (877-927-6337).