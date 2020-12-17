“A lot of it started as mayor of Newark, seeing how broken the food system was, and the disparate impact that has on communities of color. The next step was learning about the USDA and its often overtly discriminatory history. African Americans worked their land as farmers, but because there was such wealth in the land, there were efforts to strip them of that. From 1920 until now, you saw African Americans losing about 90% of the farmland they owned.”