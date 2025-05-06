Courtesy of the Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson

With accounts of overcrowded cells, filth-choked showers, and a kitchen sink that drained directly onto the floor, a new state watchdog report about conditions at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County described an institution with problems.

Garden State houses 1,000 young men ages 18 to 30, half of them between the ages of 22 and 25. A report, released last week by the New Jersey Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson, detailed dangerous conditions in the nearly 60-year-old facility in Crosswicks, which were identified over the course of eight inspections July 2024 to March 31 of this year.

Advertisement

“We were surprised,” Terry Schuster, the corrections ombudsperson who wrote the report, said in an interview about some of the wretched conditions he’d witnessed. Schuster’s office is an independent state agency that oversees prison conditions.

Some of the issues Schuster identified at Garden State were unique. In the kitchen, he explained, “plumbing was worse than other facilities. It was gross, dirty, and dangerous.”

The main sink wasn’t connected to waste pipes, and emptied when a plug on the bottom was removed. There was a drain in the floor, but it was clogged with scraps of food, he said.

“So, dirty water was pooling on the floor in food-prep areas,” Schuster said.

As for the cells, Schuster said, while the prison is not technically overcrowded, many of the men live doubled up because too many cells in the crumbling structure are uninhabitable, he said.

These cells measure 67 square feet. The bunk bed, desk, and toilet take up much of that, Schuster said.

That leaves 18 square feet of unencumbered space per person. “You could barely do a push-up there,” Ron Pierce, the deputy ombudsperson, said in an interview.

A large portion of the men at Garden State were sentenced for violence offenses, as well as for weapons offenses. Around 85% of the population is Black or Hispanic.

Young men their age are developmentally in about the same place, and it’s more efficient to target them for resources if they’re housed under one roof, experts say.

At that age, people can be more receptive to services that can help them when they’re released from prisons, such as GED programs, said incarceration expert Nathan Link, a sociology professor at Rutgers University-Camden.

While the state has no regulations guiding inmate space, New Jersey counties do, Schuster said. The requirement is 50 unencumbered feet per doubled-up cell, with each incarcerated person getting 25 square feet.

“It’s unsettling, because men don’t stay as long in county jails as they do in state prison,” Link said.

More state funding is needed to increase space, Link said. “But for a lot of New Jersey constituents, how much room incarcerated people get is not high on their list of things they ask state legislators to work on.

“The broader populace thinks, ‘Let them rot. They don’t deserve help.’”

Neither prison officials nor representatives from the New Jersey Department of Corrections responded to requests for comment.

Funding for repair of some infrastructure is expected to be awarded to the facility soon, Schuster said.

But, he acknowledged, there’s never enough, he said.

“Each year, the Department of Corrections gets 3% of what they ask for,” Schuster said.

Vermin, but few pillows

The report’s initial findings described various other problems the ombudsperson’s office found at the facility:

Around 70% of the men didn’t have pillows. Rats and insects were often noticed. Fire extinguishers had expired. Men weren’t given anything to drink while they ate. Most of the prison isn’t air conditioned, as others are.

One in seven cells had toilets that either ran constantly, leaked around the base, or flooded.

The showers, several of which were caked with grime, had missing floor tiles. Sometimes, strong industrial cleaners aren’t used in prisons, Schuster said.

“People will drink cleaners or dip paper in them and smoke it to get high.”

One especially troubling issue is the idleness that marks many of the men’s days. There aren’t enough in-prison jobs or education programs to go around, Schuster said.

“That’s high on the list of things that aren’t ideal there,” Link said. “Nearly half the population is doing nothing every day, and when they re-enter society, they’ll have no skills.”

And, Link added, unoccupied, incarcerated men find “their own ways of killing time — getting violent with one another."

Some quick fixes

Because Schuster’s visits to the prison took place over an eight-month period, he found that some of the problems he’d pointed out in the beginning were being worked on, or had been fixed altogether.

“Prison officials deserve a lot of credit for being responsive,” he said.

After he pointed out the dearth of pillows for prisoners, Schuster said the facility responded by buying 1,200 of them.

While it was a good move, Link said, “that was low-hanging fruit.”

He added, “It was shocking to hear they didn’t have enough pillows in the first place. That’s a very basic thing. You glance into the cells and see what the men need.”

The fact that an outsider had to tell prison officials that people need pillows is “a little unsettling,” Link said.

Since the inspections, like the pillows, prisoners started getting drinks with their meals, Schuster said.

Again, Link said, that’s fine “but I’d never heard of institutions not offering drinks, especially with the water fountains not working [as is the case at Garden State], which is dangerous.”

Following the needs laid out in the report, Schuster said, the prison has addressed the drinks issue, giving men juice with their meals; taken care of expired fire extinguishers; installed new shower hardware and lighting fixtures; ordered new cleaning products to remove rust stains; and developed plans for a new work detail to deep-clean shower stalls on a weekly basis using professional-grade tools.

The kitchen has been cleaned, and there are temporary patches on the floor, according to the report.

The Ombudsperson Office also recommends that the Department of Corrections develop a strategic plan to assess and limit double-bunking in small cells.

Problems still persist, however.

“Overall, conditions at Garden State are abysmal,” said Surraya Johnson, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for racial justice.

“No one should have to live like that.”

Asked how conditions could be improved, Johnson said that the prison should be closed, and that “any money the legislature might consider spending on it should instead be invested in the communities where these young men come from to help kids succeed.”