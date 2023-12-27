These brothers were elected mayors of neighboring New Jersey towns

John Giovannitti, 61, the mayor-elect in Paulsboro, and Vince Giovannitti, 57, the newly reelected mayor of Gibbstown, are brothers. The relationship is fitting, because the two New Jersey towns — which the Giovannittis describe as “joined at the hip” — are basically brothers themselves.

The third-generation Paulsboro brothers can expect to collaborate as mayors of neighboring towns that share certain services, and being siblings just makes it easier.

“We can say things to one another,” Vince said, admitting he may be more reserved with somebody else. Inevitably seeing each other at family functions also helps, added John, who will be sworn in Jan. 2, one day before his younger brother is sworn in for his second term.

Paulsboro, population 6,300, stretches from Route 130 to the Delaware River, across from the Philadelphia airport. Gibbstown, population just under 4,000 — the better-known name for the populated area of Greenwich Township — feels like an extension of the same town, connected through Broad Street, the main corridor.

Gibbstown and Paulsboro are “classic American small towns,” John said, where residents observe July 4 and Memorial Day, veterans are celebrated, and blue-collar workers are involved in church and civic groups that include residents of both towns. Gibbstown students can attend Paulsboro High School and families span municipal lines. Crosstown marriages abound.

“It’s really one big community, when you think about it,” Vince said.

“I don’t know if there are many other communities like Paulsboro and Gibbstown that are so intermingled between both the towns,” John added, as if finishing his younger brother’s thought.

The brothers can list the notable figures who lived in both towns, like investor Stanley Druckenmiller, world-renowned marine biologist Sylvia Earle, noted Marine Corps historian Edwin Simmons, and Kevin Ross, a former Paulsboro High School football player who went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and now coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and who happened to call John during the interview to ask about the high school’s wrestling mats).

The brothers, both Democrats, have never lived anywhere else.

“The roots are deep … ” Vince said. “Your friends are here; your family is here.”

For both men, the job of mayor will be a part-time gig. The Gibbstown mayor’s salary is $12,314 with a three-year term and a Paulsboro ordinance set a range of $7,000-$9,100 in 2022 for the mayor, a four-year term.

Public service as a family tradition

The brothers describe becoming mayor as a natural next step after decades spent serving their communities and a “happy coincidence.” John, father to an 18-year-old daughter, served on Council in Paulsboro for two decades and most recently was the governing body’s president. He also works as the assistant principal and athletic director at Paulsboro High School, and plans to at least initially continue those roles as mayor.

Vince, who, with his wife Ann Giovannitti, has a 28-year-old son and a 25-year-old daughter, also worked in the Paulsboro school district, as a special-education teacher and then guidance counselor, before retiring in 2021 after 31 years. His political work began with a few years on the school board before serving on the Council for about 15 years, including as council president, and then mayor in 2021. He has continued to serve in the community, working for a program that delivers meals to homebound older people through Gloucester County Senior Services.

Local public service — or as Vince says, being “part of the solution” — is in the siblings’ lifeblood. Their father was on the Paulsboro school board for 21 years, and various family members have been involved in the community as teachers or coaches, or through local organizations, the library, Chamber of Commerce, and church.

An example of public service was set by their grandfather Freddie, a first-generation Italian immigrant, who worked at the Mobile refinery in Paulsboro for 49 years after graduating eighth grade. Trusted by fellow Italian immigrants, Freddie went around town with a brown briefcase and did their taxes, free of charge — though he often got a bottle of homemade wine out of it, a Paulsboro and Gibbstown special. (Vince and John’s parents didn’t make wine, and neither do they.)

Freddie’s father had emigrated to Reading but ended up in Paulsboro in the early 1900s to work at the refinery because he hated working in the Reading coal mines.

The brothers’ parents met at Paulsboro High School; their mother also the child of Italian immigrants. The couple reared seven kids — Vince and John were part of the younger crew, close enough in age that their life paths aligned, but far enough that the elder boy looked after his younger brother. Four years apart, they missed each other in high school, and made up for it by getting their masters in school counseling together at Glassboro State College, now Rowan University.

How it feels to be the mayor of your hometown

Since the Democratic primary is more competitive than the general election in Paulsboro, residents started calling John “mayor” as soon as he secured the nomination in June, and he has a “Paulsboro Mayor” jacket to match. He’s already gotten a preview of the reality of the role — like being handed complaints when trying to grocery shop, or for Vince, being stopped while he’s in the zone going for a run on Broad Street. John, while campaigning, knocked on the door of a student he suspended.

“That’s what comes with it, you’re a small-town mayor,” John said.

Vince largely campaigned on his record — “Goals were set and goals were met,” and “My best ability is my availability,” were two slogans. Meanwhile, John ran on a promise to ensure local residents are included and able to reap benefits in the face of developers eying the area.

“People want good police — which both towns have — good parks, good streets and roads, good things for kids,” Vince said.

When asked how they would describe each other, John described Vince as thorough and organized, recalling how he would spread his peanut butter and jelly with particularity as a kid.

“He doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned,” John said. “He likes to be the point guy and plan it all out … he looks at the big picture for his community.”

Vince described his older brother as undeniably committed to Paulsboro.

“I like to travel, we like to get away. He ain’t going anywhere, you know what I mean?” Vince said. “ … I’m so happy for him, but I’m also happy for the residents.”