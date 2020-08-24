“On Long Beach Island, people are worried about flooding, but you go along the Rancocas Creek and they’ve got flooding issues there, too,” Kim said, referring to places in Ocean and Burlington Counties, respectively. “When people have an opportunity to ask a question, they’re often very similar from place to place. That’s why you have to treat these communities equally, and understand that people just want to be talked to with respect about the things that are having an impact on their lives.”