The clerk of each county shall add to the list of registered voters receiving a mail-in ballot for all future elections without further request each voter in the county who requested and received a mail-in ballot for the 2016 general election, and each voter who requested and received a mail-in ballot for any election in 2017 and 2018 by filing a mail-in ballot application following the deadline for applying for a 2016 general election mail-in ballot but prior to August 10, 2018. Each voter so added to the list shall have the option to inform the clerk in writing that the voter does not wish to receive a mail-in ballot automatically for all future elections.