It was Election Day last year. The big midterm elections.
A group of kids, dressed in yellow, stood outside the campus library and asked everyone walking by: Did you vote? Don’t forget!
Antonne Henshaw didn’t know what to say. Nor did the friend walking with him.
So, they lied.
“I remember feeling such shame that we had to lie to them,” he said. “We were like, ‘Yeah, we voted,’ but we knew we could never vote.”
Because even though Henshaw is a graduate student at Rutgers-Camden, and even though he is not considered a threat to public safety, he will be on parole for the rest of his life after spending 30 years behind bars for shooting and killing a man during an argument.
New Jersey does not allow the more than 80,000 people on probation or parole for felony convictions — people who are not incarcerated — to vote. It’s not like in Pennsylvania, where voting rights are taken away only while in prison. (Nor is it like states such as Delaware, where restoration of voting rights requires additional action after finishing probation or parole.)
“Exactly what are we afraid of? That people are going to vote?” said Juan Cartagena, president of civil rights group LatinoJustice PRLDEF. “Oh my god, that’s supposed to be some scary proposition?”
Now the state Legislature is poised to change that. A bill to limit disenfranchisement to those in prison passed the Assembly this month and cleared a Senate committee Thursday. It is expected to pass in the Senate with backing from Democrats who control both chambers. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has stated his support for the idea.
“I’m feeling like I belong, like I’m no longer pushed to the margins,” Henshaw said after the legislation advanced. “I matter. I can have a say in what happens to me now.”
But Henshaw and other advocates also said the fight wasn’t over, because people in prison will remain unable to cast ballots. That’s an unfair theft of a fundamental right, they said, and they’re already gearing up for the next stage of that fight.
“We’ll start the next battle of the campaign after this gets passed,” said Ron Pierce, who is on parole after serving 30 years for murder. “It’s just going to take a little more time. … I’m not going anywhere.”
Currently, New Jersey is one of 21 states where people convicted of a felony lose their voting rights for the entirety of their sentence and can automatically vote afterward without further action. (Some states require a judge or a governor to sign off on restoring voting rights.)
The bill, A5823, would move New Jersey to the system that Pennsylvania and 15 other states have, along with Washington, D.C.: People only lose the right to vote while incarcerated.
That means people would be allowed to vote while on probation, which is when someone is under supervision at home as an alternative to prison time, or on parole, which is a similar supervised sentence after release from prison, often as an “early release.”
“Folks who have been disenfranchised have served their time and are taxpayers at this point,” said Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D., Passaic), one of the bill’s primary sponsors. “Having that right to vote should be granted to them.”
There are about 102,000 people currently unable to vote in New Jersey due to felony convictions, of which around 82,000 are on probation or parole. The proposal would restore voting rights to those 82,000.
Advocates for voting rights restoration say democratic participation shouldn’t be connected to the criminal justice system and that removing the right to vote doesn’t match any philosophical goals of that system.
“It comes down to the fundamental right to vote. And in a democracy, everyone should have a voice,” said Henal Patel, a lawyer at the Newark-based New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, a nonprofit that led the voting-rights restoration campaign. “Tying the criminal justice system to the electorate makes no sense, and if anything undermines the purpose of why we have a criminal justice system.”
For example, it does not appear to have any effect in deterring future crime or in rehabilitating people.
Instead, research shows people who are returned to society have higher success rates when they reintegrate more fully and feel more connected to the community around them. Allowing people to vote could reduce recidivism rates.
The criminal justice system is also highly racialized, and advocates say that unfairly biases eligible voters: White people make up two-thirds of New Jersey’s population but 21% of inmates.
Today, taking the right to vote away from people with felony convictions is “the most effective form of race-based voter suppression,” Rutgers law professor Penny Venetis said at Thursday’s committee hearing.
When people of color and poor people are disproportionately prevented from voting, that has effects on representation and policy-making, advocates said.
“When we talk about policy, we’re talking about real people’s lives and the impact on them and their family members,” said Alexander Shalom of the ACLU of New Jersey.
The bill passed the Assembly last month along party lines. On Thursday, after hearing testimony from a variety of advocates, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee approved the bill.
It next goes to the full Senate for a vote and, if it passes, it will go to the governor, who has signaled his support for the measure.
And then, advocates said, they’ll begin working on their next goal: Allowing people to vote even while in prison.
“We’re acknowledging that historically this policy is rooted in deep racism, and we’re saying, ‘OK, so let’s get rid of 70% of it?’” said Shalom. “That’s not traditionally how we deal with eradicating the evils of racism.”