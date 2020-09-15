President Donald Trump celebrated a federal judge’s ruling that key coronavirus restrictions put in place by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf are unconstitutional.
Taking to Twitter Monday afternoon, Trump retweeted dozens of posts about the ruling, including a report from Spotlight PA shared by The Inquirer. He also shared a handful of memes celebrating the ruling, and wrote that he hopes similar ruling knock back restrictions in other states — including Michigan and North Carolina.
The ruling comes as the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the Commonwealth has begun to level off. Pennsylvania is averaging 743 new coronavirus cases a day over the past seven days, according to an Inquirer analysis. That’s up from a mid-June low of 530 cases a day, but down from the 960 cases a day the Commonwealth was averaging at the end of July.
In a roundtable on Sept. 3 in Harrisburg, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx praised Pennsylvania’s response to the pandemic, and specifically highlighted her approval of restrictions put in place by Wolf and his administration to slow the spread of the virus.
“I never give anyone an A, but I think they’re close to a B-plus, A-minus range, a really terrific job,” Birx told reporters.
Trump has repeatedly called Pennsylvania to loosen its coronavirus restrictions, at times contradicting the recommendations from his own administration.
“These governors don’t want to open up, and they have to. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is great. It’s got to be opened up. It’s got to be opened up now,” Trump told WPXI in Pittsburgh on Sept. 4 following a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pa.
Trump will be in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon for a town hall on ABC News, broadcast from the National Constitution Center.