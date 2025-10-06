Pennsylvania college students are very down on democracy, new survey shows

Gen Z is crashing out on politics and Democrats are staring down a “trust crisis” with a demographic that has historically been essential to the party.

College students in Pennsylvania are overwhelmed by news, and widely distrustful of politicians and institutions whom they do not believe act in their best interests, leading to feelings of powerlessness when it comes to getting politically engaged.

The “big yikes” findings stem from conversations across 16 universities with more than 2,000 college students in Pennsylvania, convened earlier this year by the left-leaning political advocacy group Project 26 Pennsylvania.

Only 2% of students believed elected officials make decisions in their best interests, according to the non-scientific survey. The exercise is being touted as the largest Gen Z “listening project” in a battleground state.

Frustration and apathy with politicians has long been palpable in surveys of young people, but the findings released Monday paint a grim picture as Democrats try to engage a key voting bloc that has increasingly skrrt-ed away.

“Young people told us that they care a lot about the issues that impact them but they don’t really have trust that elected officials think about them when they’re making decisions, or are acting on the things that are impacting their lives,” said Aimee Van Cleave, interim state director for the group.

“What they most want is not empty promises or slogans — they’re not asking to be entertained — what they’re asking for is a tangible improvement in their lives.”

A memo outlining the results noted that the disconnect between those needs and politics as usual has driven disillusionment “leaving them susceptible to the far-right.”

Young voters helped propel President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024, as his share of voters ages 18 to 29 jumped to 46% in 2024 nationally, compared to 36% in 2020.

He won young men outright with 56% support after losing them to former President Joe Biden four years earlier.

The conversations were not part of an official poll, but they provide a roadmap for how the party should think about messaging to Gen Z in Pennsylvania and beyond, researchers say.

The findings by the Democratic 501(c)(4) organization —named after the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 in 1971 — include excerpts from students interviewed, articulating their frustrations and hopes in their own words.

“Whoever gets it right will be the group that spends much less time trying to figure out how to ‘win’ Gen Z,” Van Cleave said. “So much as the group that spends time figuring out how to deliver for Gen Z.”

The conversations took place in two waves, one from February to April and another from April to May across 16 campuses in Pennsylvania totaling 2,802 conversations. Philadelphia-area campuses included Temple, Drexel, and West Chester University.

Excerpts from those interviews have been lightly edited for clarity within this story.

The conversations are not representative of all Gen Z voters in the state, as college students tend to lean more Democratic than Republican in their political beliefs. But the left-leaning sample is a population that, in the past, presented the most opportunity for engagement with the Democratic Party.

Widespread concerns and distrust in political institutions

Students conveyed a deep distrust in public officials, though they reported having a slightly more positive view of their college administrations.

Van Cleave said politicians need to focus less on contrasting their party with the other.

“There’s a lot of talk from both sides about how they’re different from each other and Gen Z cares a lot less about party labels. They care a lot more about whether or not someone is fighting for them.”

I think the decisions being made are not fully considering young people. It feels like many decisions are being made based on the ‘now’ and for the people in charge and not a future for the younger generations. Female, senior, mathematics major at York College of Pennsylvania.

There is just not much light in the world right now. Female, junior media studies major at Temple University

Trump administration impact

Since President Donald Trump’s election, Democrats have tried to connect policies to pain points, and the survey offers a more specific look at the areas they might focus on to better resonate with younger generations.

» READ MORE: 'A tide of change': 100 days of Trump in Pennsylvania

Forty percent of participants said Trump’s policies had personally impacted them with education policy (79%) and reproductive rights (41%) the top areas of impact. (Respondents could mention more than one impact area).

Students additionally cited job prospects, federal hiring freezes, immigration visa disruptions, and deportation fears. They also noted issues related to Title IX, which bars sex-based discrimination at educational institutions, and financial aid in their responses about how current policy affects them.

I see my family and myself worry when we see citizens or legally-here immigrants getting deported as well as the impact of the tariffs. And as a senior it has been particularly hard to find a job. Female, music major at Gettysburg College

I was supposed to study abroad this semester but I was unable to because of Trump’s deportation and visa laws. I also have lost funding for my department so I had limited class and internship availability. Female, junior, history major at Duquesne University

Asked more broadly about their concerns, students cited social polarization (54%), civil rights rollbacks (45%), and international and global affairs (44%) in the conversations where they could name multiple issues.

“Gen Z does not trust that their elected officials or government institutions work for them,” the researchers wrote. “To engage in political life, Gen Z needs to believe their actions could make a difference, but right now, they don’t.”

Everything. Everything sucks right now and the genocide going on in Palestine is scary. Female sophomore at Dickinson University

Everyone’s talking about internships and job prospects, especially with tech layoffs still happening. It’s stressing me out, but it’s also pushing me to build more side projects. Male, computer science major at Gettysburg College

How to reach college students

Students are deeply concerned about issues confronting the country, not apathetic, which presents an opportunity for engagement, said the researchers who analyzed the data. But they also struggle with feeling that their involvement in politics won’t matter or change anything.

According to the survey, having a measurable impact was a far bigger driver for students to get involved in political action or their community than social aspects, such as whether the event was fun, social or entertaining.

The Democratic Party and affiliated groups are gearing up to spend millions to reach voters in the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election. The researchers note that in 2024, Democrats touted a record number of doors knocked, but coupled with the wrong message, the party lost.

As the party shifts to reach Gen Z online, it risks a similar fate.

“Instead of spending millions to get messages in front of young people you should start delivering for young people based one what they’ve told you they want to see,” Van Cleave said.

Democratic groups should spend money on programming rooted in “impact as opposed to cynical and ineffective catering to youth movements,” the researchers wrote.

And Van Cleave stressed that continuous conversations appear to work. Project 26 held conversations on campuses in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 election. They analyzed rightward shifts in those campus precincts and found it was not as large as the overall youth voter shift — about 1 percentage point smaller in Pennsylvania and 5 points smaller in Michigan and Wisconsin.

What makes you hopeful?

Ultimately, while the young Pennsylvanians’ outlook on politics was mostly grim, many students shared things that make them feel hopeful about their future.

Among one wave of students, 39% expressed hope, while 20% expressed no hope, and 41% had an ambiguous or a mixed outlook when asked about their future.

Students who said they were hopeful found optimism in social and community connections, more than political institutions. Here are some of their responses.

Honestly, just seeing people being vocal and sharing what makes them angry, upset, or hurt by this current administration gives me so much hope. Male, senior political science major at the University of Pittsburgh

The amount of people fighting back. Senior, female biology major at Temple University

Trump’s trying to fix the immigration crises and the drugs coming into the country, but it sucks that the United States is suffering because of poor administration and pushback from Democrats. Male student at York College of Pennsylvania

I think this is just bad times that will eventually pass. The next few years will be tough, but we will get back on our feet stronger than before. Male, finance major at Gettysburg College