How to track your Pennsylvania mail ballot

Counties across Pennsylvania have begun mailing out ballots and voters who requested them should receive them in the coming days.

Voters can track the status of their mail ballots using this link to know when it is heading to them. Once they return the ballot they can also use the tracking system to know when their ballot has been received.

Ballots must be returned to county election offices by 8 p.m. on election day on April 23 in order to be counted.