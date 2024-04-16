Skip to content
How to track your Pennsylvania mail ballot

Ballots must be returned to county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day on April 23 in order to be counted.

A Bucks County ballot drop-off location at the County Administration Building on East Court Street, in Doylestown.
A Bucks County ballot drop-off location at the County Administration Building on East Court Street, in Doylestown.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Counties across Pennsylvania have begun mailing out ballots and voters who requested them should receive them in the coming days.

Voters can track the status of their mail ballots using this link to know when it is heading to them. Once they return the ballot they can also use the tracking system to know when their ballot has been received.

