State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie wins competitive GOP primary to unseat U.S. Rep Susan Wild

Longtime Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie will take on Democrat U.S. Rep Susan Wild in November as she seeks to defend the Lehigh Valley swing district.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:41 p.m., declaring Mackenzie the winner of the three-way race that also featured Maria Montero and Kevin Dellicker.

Throughout his campaign Mackenzie highlighted his early support for former President Donald J Trump alongside his record in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. First elected to the legislature in 2012, Mackenzie argued his record passing bills that cut taxes and required employers to run immigration checks on workers set him apart from his competitors.

Mackenzie will take on Wild in November in the Lehigh County race that has drawn intense focus from Republicans and Democrats nationwide as a key battleground. Wild, who was first elected in 2018, retained her seat by just two points in 2022.

Wild, a moderate Democrat, has highlighted her willingness to work across the aisle alongside her support for abortion access and LGBTQ rights.