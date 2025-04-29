Gov. Josh Shapiro is joining a coalition of 23 state AGs to sue the Trump administration for dismantling AmeriCorps

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, alongside Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and 23 other states’ attorneys general, is suing President Donald Trump’s administration over its sweeping and systematic cuts to AmeriCorps, a federal community service program that oversees thousands of volunteers.

Filed in federal court in Maryland on Trump’s 100th day in office, the lawsuit contends that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency acted unlawfully by unilaterally dismantling AmeriCorps, which was established and funded by Congress. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings are also listed as part of the lawsuit, along with Beshear and the attorneys general of New York, California, Michigan, Illinois, and Arizona, and others.

“The President cannot dismantle the agency or prevent it from administering appropriated grants or carrying out its statutorily assigned duties,” New Jersey’s Office of the Attorney General said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. The state has lost over $6 million in federal funding to support AmeriCorps programming during DOGE’s purge.

A spokesperson for Shapiro could not be immediately reached for comment. Shapiro is listed among the plaintiffs “in his official capacity as governor.”

AmeriCorps was created under former President Bill Clinton’s administration in 1993 as a domestic version of the PeaceCorps. People aged 18 to 26 spend 10 months working on full-time services project in exchange for a modest living stipend and a higher education grant worth over $7,300. AmeriCorps volunteers have provided natural disaster relief with the Red Cross, built homes with Habitat for Humanity, and offered assistance in schools and food banks, among other assignments.

DOGE began probing AmeriCorps in mid-April over alleged financial wastefulness, recalling 750 members of the agency’s National Civilian Community Corps from their posts on disaster preparedness and anti-poverty projects “effective immediately.” Soon after, DOGE placed 85% of AmeriCorps federal employees on administrative leave, with layoffs set to go into effect June 24.

And on Friday, DOGE ordered AmeriCorps to terminate $400 million in grants to more than 1,000 community service programs across the United States, including several in Pennsylvania.

AmeriCorps’ $1 billion operating costs comprises less than 0.02% of the 2025 federal budget, but the agency has failed to provide usable financial statements for auditors to review for the past eight years, making it difficult to have a complete picture of AmeriCorps’ fiscal health. For every tax dollar invested, AmeriCorps returns $17.30 in value, according to a 2020 study from Voices of National Service.

‘Like waiting for a pink slip’

Pennsylvania received more than $40.3 million in federal funding to support 120 AmeriCorps programs for the 2023-2024 fiscal year — the most recent completed — according to a report circulated by the agency.

Grants were terminated for 26 of the 28 projects administered directly by the state, according to a spreadsheet of terminations obtained by the Inquirer. They include early childhood literacy initiatives in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, a child mental health program in Allentown, and support for veterans at a hospital in Butler.

Philadelphia receives more than $17.9 million in federal funding to support 1,368 AmeriCorps volunteers, the most of anywhere in the state.

“It was like waiting for a pink slip,” said Hillary Kane, the executive director of the Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development, which uses AmeriCorps funding to support a mentorship program for first-generation low-income college students and place fellows in West Philadelphia high schools to work on college readiness initiatives.

Kane lost $805,642 in federal funding to support both initiatives due to DOGE’s cuts. Already, she’s had to lay off one full-time employee. The college mentorship program, Kane said, is now “likely dead in the water.”

AmeriCorps’ gutting has received bipartisan criticism in Pennsylvania, where U.S Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Pa.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R., P.) are cosponsoring a bill that would prohibit federal dollars from being used to gut AmeriCorps.

“They’re coming in with the assumption that this is all waste, fraud, and abuse,” Houlahan, an AmeriCorps alum, previously told The Inquirer. “But we have so much to lose when we talk about taking these people, who have servant hearts, out of communities.”

Staff writer Abraham Gutman contributed to this article.