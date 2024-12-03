Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will now lead the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, the nation’s youngest and Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor, has a new title: chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association.

Davis, 35, of Pittsburgh, will lead the group in fundraising and organizing for two gubernatorial elections next year, including in New Jersey, as Democrats at large grapple with major losses from Election Day last month. He will also help the group prepare for 31 gubernatorial elections in the 2026 midterms, including in Pennsylvania, where Davis and Gov. Josh Shapiro will stand for reelection.

He will continue to build his own national profile, as his boss, Shapiro, remains a potential candidate for the presidency in 2028.

Davis was elected by his peers to lead the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, an organization intended to build up the party’s bench and elect Democratic LGs. The group advertises itself as the most diverse group of elected officials in the country, saying 80% of Democratic lieutenant governors are women or people of color.

In a news release, Davis described the job of lieutenant governor as “partner to the governor, a link to our legislatures, and a channel to our communities,” adding that “delivering for our constituents needs to be the number one priority in order to rebuild the Democratic brand.”

“The next few months that lie ahead for the Party will take a lot of work to regain voters’ trust and lay out an agenda that speaks directly to the country,” Davis said. “We will continue to deliver results for working Americans and will work as a backstop to the Trump administration’s extreme agenda.”

Davis replaces the organization’s former chair, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who would have risen to the governorship had Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz won the presidential election last month. Flanagan would have been the nation’s first Native American woman to serve as governor. She will remain on the DLGA’s executive committee, and Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will become vice chair of the group.

Davis, who served as a state representative before joining Shapiro on the gubernatorial ticket in 2022, was at one point prepared to step into the governorship if Harris chose Shapiro as her running mate.

All the while, Davis has been trying to make his mostly unknown office more impactful by being more active than his predecessors on issues he cares about, such as gun violence prevention.

He asked Shapiro to appoint him as chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to further this work, in addition to his constitutionally required duties like presiding over the state Senate and leading the Board of Pardons. He also plays a significant role in helping Shapiro draft his annual budget and has a policy director who sits in on the governor’s office meetings.

He will be seen as a top gubernatorial contender for Democrats in future elections and would need to take office if Shapiro were to leave before the end of his term.