Biden said that 360,000 Pennsylvanians fought for the Union Army during the Civil War and that more of the army’s Black soldiers hailed from Pennsylvania than any other state. Those statistics both check out. But Biden failed to explain the distinction between the number of Black Union soldiers who hailed from Union free states where slavery was illegal, the number who hailed from Union states where slavery was legal, and the number who hailed from Confederate states whose economies revolved around enslaving people.