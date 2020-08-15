Rick Bloomingdale, president of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, said the success of moderate politicians in the region dates back to the late 1970s. Pete Kostmayer, a Democrat, served seven terms in the House, followed for six terms by Republican Jim Greenwood. They were’t ideological warriors. The district didn’t expect — or want — them to be. The same could be said for the men who followed: Mike Fitzpatrick and Democrat Patrick Murphy.