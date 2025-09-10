Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who was arrested and jailed for leaking grand jury information and lying about it, will host a podcast about “resilience, healing, and finding hope in the storm.”

Called “Through the HurriKANE,” the podcast will launch next Tuesday on Spotify.

Advertisement

Kane, 59, was the first Democrat and first woman to become Pennsylvania attorney general when she was elected in 2012.

She was convicted in 2016 of perjury in her role in an illegal plot to leak confidential material to embarrass a political enemy, then lie about it.

Kane was also convicted of obstructing justice, conspiracy and official oppression, which involves the unlawful exercise of power and violation of a person’s rights by someone in a position of authority.

She was released from the Montgomery County jail in Eagleville in the summer of 2019 on five years’ probation after serving eight months for the perjury conviction.

In March 2022, Kane was arrested for DUI and violating her probation after a car crash in Scranton, near her hometown of Clarks Summit. No one was injured. She refused to take a blood-alcohol test. The arresting officer said she had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and swayed when asked to stand on one foot. She told police her identical twin had been driving the car, authorities said.

She was jailed briefly, and nine months later, Kane was found not guilty in a non-jury trial.

Drawing on these events, Kane says in a recorded preview of her podcast, “Have you ever looked down and seen the pieces of your life on the floor and wondered what happened? ... You haven’t just been through a storm, you’ve been through a hurricane. ‘Through the HurriKane’ will teach you ... the power of love and resistance ... Let’s walk through this storm together.”

Kane could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

While in office, Kane allegedly leaked to The Philadelphia Daily News information about a grand jury investigation. That led to a criminal investigation.

Kane was criticized by peers at her trial.

Erik Olsen, a top state prosecutor, testified that “through a pattern of systematic firings and Nixonian espionage, she created a terror zone in this office.”

In tears at her trial, Kane pleaded for leniency.

Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy was unmoved. She told Kane in a hearing in Norristown, “The case is about ego, ego of a politician consumed by her image from Day One. And instead of focusing solely on the business of fighting crime, the focus was battling these perceived enemies ... and utilizing and exploiting her position to do it.”