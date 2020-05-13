The Trump campaign and pro-Trump groups are spending millions on ads in Pennsylvania and other states portraying Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, as soft on China, where the outbreak originated. The campaign arm for Senate Republicans sent a memo advising candidates to follow a similar script, Politico reported last month: If asked whether Trump is at fault for the crisis that has led to tens of thousands of U.S. deaths and a cratering economy, candidates are advised not to dwell on defending Trump, but rather to “attack China.”