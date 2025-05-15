As Delco struggles with Crozer’s closing Shapiro pushes for limits on private equity in health care

On the lawn of the now-closed Crozer-Chester Medical Center Thursday Gov. Josh Shapiro called on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pass legislation limiting private equity’s future role in health care – a play to prevent what the governor described as predatory practices that resulted in the decimation of one of Delaware County’s most essential healthcare institutions.

Minutes after the press conference wrapped, as reporters, public officials and former Crozer employees were still chatting in the area a car arrived at the hospital’s drive seeking emergency care for a baby.

Attendees watched as first responders assisted as the child was placed in an ambulance and transported to another hospital — a dramatic scene that underscored the immense consequences Crozer’s shuttering has had in the community. A woman yelled that this was the result many had worried about.

At the beginning of the event, Peggy Malone, president of the Crozer-Chester Nurses Association, had warned that the hospital’s closure would result in the death of shooting victims, mothers giving birth far outside their community, and behavioral health patients wandering the streets.

“Communities suffer,” she said.

After filing for bankruptcy earlier this year Prospect Medical Holdings closed the doors at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County at the beginning of May, putting hundreds of staff members out of work, expanding wait times for EMS in the county and leaving a major gap in health care resources in one of the most populated areas in Delaware County.

Shapiro blamed Prospect Medical Holdings for the closure, arguing the private equity executives had stripped the hospital of its resources, profiting while ultimately failing the community that relied on it. He urged lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow the state attorney general to intervene to stop health care sales and mergers deemed harmful to the public interest and block firms from selling hospital real estate and leasing it back, which happened at Crozer.

“I am done letting private equity wreak havoc on our healthcare system,” he said Thursday.

The Democratic governor also announced $1 million in funding to help fund EMS services across communities that had relied on Crozer. Those dollars, Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor said, will go towards stop gap measures the county has already enacted and an effort to station an ambulance outside Crozer Medical Center for several more weeks.

Pennsylvania House lawmakers are expected to vote on the private equity bill, which is backed by State Rep. Lisa Borowski (D., Delaware) and State Sen. Tim Kearney (D., Delaware), next month. It is the latest attempt to rein in public equity in health care after the policy stalled in the GOP controlled state Senate last year.

While the legislation would not save Crozer, Shapiro and the lawmakers said they hoped reforms could prevent similar situations across the state.

Kearney, who has long championed the legislation, said he believed the tide was turning in favor of the policy after Shapiro included the reforms in his budget address in January. Details of the proposal, he said, were still being worked out with a key factor being preventing continued opposition of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) which opposed a wider reaching version of the bill last year. The policy had extended the AG’s power to non-profit hospitals as well as private firms.

“We have to figure out the politics of it to get to the point where the very good can’t stand in the way of the perfect,” he said.

In a statement Nicole Stallings, the CEO of HAP said the organization was reviewing the bill and appreciated the “thoughtful approach” lawmakers had brought to it. The association called for more work to address the root causes of financial concerns hospitals are facing – expenses that exceed revenue and low Medicaid reimbursement.

“The way that we make sure that this doesn’t happen again and that hospitals can remain open and maintain essential services their communities depend on is by addressing the structural financial challenges that put access to care at risk,” Stallings said.

Those financial challenges may only get worse as House Republicans in Washington have proposed cuts to Medicaid to pay for tax cuts championed by President Donald Trump, Shapiro noted. Hospitals, especially in rural and low income areas, rely heavily on Medicaid reimbursements.

“These hospitals that rely so much on Medicaid will have to shutter as well and you’re exacerbating the health care crisis that’s brewing in our commonwealth,” Shapiro said, urging federal lawmakers to seriously consider the consequences of the proposal.

“This will devastate Pennsylvania and many other states and I hope our federal elected officials do the right thing and oppose these Medicaid cuts.”