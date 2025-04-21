Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital are closing, Prospect says

Crozer Health’s owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, will file notices Monday that it is closing Delaware County’s Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital.

California-based Prospect said the ambulatory surgery and imaging centers at Brinton Lake, Broomall, Haverford, and Media will remain open.

Prospect said in a presentation Monday that the closures would start immediately. Emergency departments will go on divert Wednesday morning.

Hospitals patients at Crozer-Chester expect to stay more than five days will be transferred. Those with shorter stays will be able to remain until they are discharged home.

Lawyers for Prospect have been saying since the California for-profit company filed for bankruptcy protection in January that it needed to close the facilities because they lose too much money.

Three rounds of funding providing millions of dollars from the state, Delaware County, the Foundation for Delaware County, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System kept the system going under the oversight of FTI Consulting, a management firm picked by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

Prospect will “begin the process of winding down Crozer Health and all of its operations,” FTI Consulting said in a statement. “As court-appointed receiver, we are disappointed an alternative resolution and sale could not be reached.”

The attorney general’s office and the administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have been working for at least 18 months on a plan to get Crozer, Delaware County’s largest health system and major employer, under nonprofit ownership.

One idea was that a group of local nonprofit health systems would support a new nonprofit that would acquire Crozer. It’s not clear that support for that model extended beyond Penn. Negotiations along those lines stalled because terms could not be reached on the amount of liability the new owner would have to assume.

This is a developing story and will be updated.