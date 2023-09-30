David McCormick secures Pa. GOP endorsement in his Senate run

As expected, Republican David McCormick received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania GOP Saturday in his second run for the U.S. Senate.

What a difference a year makes. That the Republican Party is fully behind the Gulf War veteran and former hedge fund CEO is in contrast to last year, when McCormick, 57, lost a close GOP primary race to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

After much speculation, the native of Washington, Pa., who now has homes in Pittsburgh and Connecticut, officially entered the Senate race last week, after nearly 100 prominent Republicans wrote a public letter urging him to run. McCormick is looking to unseat Bob Casey, the longest serving Pennsylvania Democrat in Senate history.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the unanimous endorsement of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania,” McCormick said in a statement. “United as one, Republicans across Pennsylvania will win, we will defeat Bob Casey and bring strong leadership to Washington on behalf of the commonwealth.”

The endorsement, described as an unprecedented early vote, came at the Pennsylvania GOP’s fall meeting in Camp Hill.

With the balance of the Senate up for grabs and Pennsylvania a persistent swing state, the race will be closely watched and is expected to be robustly funded. In 2022, races to fill the open seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey drew $375 million, the most of any Senate race in the country.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.