Delaware County becomes first Philly collar county to ban ghost guns

Delaware County is the latest local government in Pennsylvania, and the first Philadelphia suburb, to ban ghost guns and devices that can convert guns into automatic weapons.

The County Council, made up entirely of Democrats, voted unanimously Wednesday to ban the unlicensed sale, manufacture, and use of parts for 3D-printed guns without a serial number, known as ghost guns. The ordinance would also ban gun devices, including bump stocks and Glock switches, that essentially convert firearms into automatic weapons.

Delaware County is the first local government in the Philly suburbs to take up the issue, which Pennsylvania gun control advocates pushed for out of concern that President Donald Trump’s administration would reduce existing regulations.

Under the ordinance, which takes effect 10 days after passage, violations will result in a maximum penalty of 10 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Council members argued that, although the measure is just a small step toward reducing gun violence, they are morally obligated to do something.

“If it’s gonna help save one life I think this ordinance is worthwhile doing,” said Councilmember Richard Womack.

In an hour of public comment, the council faced mixed reviews from residents. Several residents and gun control advocates enthusiastically urged council members to take action while others decried the ordinance as a misguided attempt to regulate guns rather than address mental health.

Justin Perry, of Upper Providence, argued that the policy would infringe upon the rights of legal gun owners while those unauthorized to own guns already can’t legally purchase ghost guns.

“We need to go after criminals, the people who are selling these things illegally,” he said.

Andrea Knox, a Swarthmore resident, agreed with concerns that the ordinance would not address the root cause of gun violence. But she said it may be a start.

“If nothing else it gives the signal that the indiscriminate use of guns to solve problems is not something that we as a society accept,” Knox said.

Ghost guns are often put together using kits that may not include a serial number, making the firearms harder to trace and more accessible to individuals prohibited from owning guns.

Federal regulations have reduced the use of ghost guns nationwide, and glock switches are illegal under federal law.

Though residents cited concerns about second amendment rights and Pennsylvania’s preemption statute blocking regulation of firearms by local governments, council members were quick to point out that similar policies have been upheld in state court and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld federal regulations on ghost guns last month.

“Today, at this point the courts say we can pass this ordinance,” said Councilmember Kevin Madden.

Delaware County’s ordinance follows Philadelphia, which was the first municipality in Pennsylvania to ban ghost guns and machine gun converters as part of its ongoing effort to enforce local gun restrictions.

The city is currently battling separate lawsuits that argue the ordinances violate Pennsylvania’s preemption law, which prohibits local governments from regulating firearms.

Last year, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voted 4-3 to uphold the city’s ghost gun ban. The case is now before the state Supreme Court. The city’s ban on bump stocks was challenged in court within days of its approval last year.

According to Ceasefire PA, Delaware County is the second county statewide to ban machine gun converters. It is the fourth to ban ghost guns following Harrisburg and York.

While Delaware County’s ordinance is likely to have a relatively minor impact on gun violence overall in the county, advocates say it is a major step as gun control measures continue to stall at the federal and state level.

“This ordinance is a huge step forward for the public safety of Delaware County residents,” said Adam Garber, the CEO of Ceasefire PA, during Wednesday night’s hearing on the ordinance.

Marge LaRue, whose grandson Nicolas Elizalde died in a shooting at Roxborough High School in 2022, said the vote “felt monumental.” She’s been advocating for gun control since losing her grandson and said she hoped Delaware County’s action could inspire other local governments.

“I hope that if nothing else it gets people thinking about the issue. It keeps the issue front and center,” she said in an interview Thursday.