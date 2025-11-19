Delco GOP reports vandalism to Media police in second incident in 13 months

Staff members arrived at the Delaware County Republican Party headquarters in Media on Wednesday morning to find the building’s glass door shattered.

The apparent vandalism appeared to have occurred overnight, said Frank Agovino, the party chair. The Media Police Department, he said, is investigating.

The incident comes a year after the local party had to call police to the same office when protesters cornered two volunteers ahead of the presidential election.

“It’s just a sign of the times, unfortunately,” Agovino said. “There’s some people who just refuse to be civil about political disagreements.”

It was unclear who damaged the office or their motive. However, according to photos shared to Facebook by the Delaware County GOP, a sign identifying the office as a Republican office was posted on the door above the broken glass.

The Media Police Department did not immediately comment on the incident.

Political violence has become increasingly common across the United States in recent years, including the September killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Agovino called for state and federal officials to consider stricter penalties for the perpetrators of such violence.

“People that are working in the political arena need to be protected,” he said.

