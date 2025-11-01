‘No one is my gatekeeper’: Fetterman interview with Lara Trump to air on Fox Saturday

With the federal government shutdown passing the one-month mark, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman discussed bipartisanship with former Republican National Committee cochair Lara Trump.

In an interview scheduled to be shown Saturday night on Fox News, Fetterman, a Democrat who has voted with Republicans to reopen the government, predicted he would get grief from his fellow Democrats for speaking with Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump.

“That’s absurd,” he said in a clip provided by Fox to The Inquirer. “It’s like no one is my gatekeeper. … Why wouldn’t I have a conversation with people if we have different political views?”

Fetterman has frequently taken controversial positions, drawing criticism from progressives for his support for Israel in its war against Hamas. He was one of three members of the Democratic caucus to vote with Republicans to reopen the government without healthcare provisions demanded by Democrats. And he recently said he would back a Republican plan to override the Senate filibuster in order to end the government shutdown.

In September, he denounced the use of “fascism” and “Nazism” in describing President Trump, arguing the terms breed political violence.

In his interview with Lara Trump, Fetterman returned to that theme, saying he wanted to elevate conversations between those who disagree politically.

“We can oppose each other on the floor and we can have different votes, but that doesn’t mean that you’re a terrible person or I’m not gonna call you a name,” Fetterman said. “It just means we’re all Americans and we all love this country and this is part of democracy.”

The interview is slated to be telecast on My View with Lara Trump at 9 p.m. Saturday on Fox News.