Who is Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police?

Lt. Col. George Bivens has become a familiar face for Pennsylvanians in high-profile cases in recent years. He held daily press conferences during the manhunt for Danilo Cavalcante, an escaped murderer who fled police for two weeks before his recapture.

Bivens returned to the national stage in a Butler Township municipal building late Saturday night as one of the faces of Pennsylvania State Police’s response to the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The top law enforcement official returned to his place in the public eye, seemingly trying to be an honest voice for people seeking answers of how a former president and current presidential candidate could be shot at from hundreds of feet away.

”It was a chaotic scene,” Bivens said. “Law enforcement acted heroically, quickly identifying and neutralizing the threat.”

Bivens, the deputy commissioner of operations — the No. 2 under the State Police police commissioner Col. Christopher Paris — is a Johnstown native who joined the state police in 1985 and rose through the ranks until his promotion to lieutenant colonel in 2014.

Bivens first rose to public prominence in 2014, when he was the public face during a seven-week manhunt for Eric Frein, a survivalist who killed a state trooper and injured another.