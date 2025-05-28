Josh Shapiro praises Chinatown business owner for advocacy on Sixers arena debate during first visit to neighborhood as governor

Gov. Josh Shapiro made his first visit to Philadelphia’s Chinatown for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Awareness Month on Wednesday with an eye toward the neighborhood’s future.

With a flood of tourists expected in the city in the coming years for several FIFA World Cup games, the 2026 MLB All-Star game, and 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, he said he wants to make sure Philadelphia’s cultural hot spots benefit from the surge.

During his visit, the Democratic governor touched on a variety of topics, from how to attract business to Chinatown after the long-anticipated Center City arena plan fell apart to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies as the city awaits a possible fight over federal funding if it’s deemed a sanctuary city.

When Shapiro asked Debbie Law, owner of Asia Crafts, what his administration can do to help local business owners prepare for the incoming tourists, she was initially focused on the neighborhood’s recent past.

Law said she and other business owners that opposed the now-defunct Chinatown arena proposal had been too busy fighting what they saw as a threat to their cultural hub to think about the future.

Asia Crafts, a collectibles and gift shop and the only authorized Sanrio retailer in the area, first opened in Chinatown in 1991 and moved to a new location in the neighborhood last year.

Law said she and other activists had a “sigh of relief” when the project was canceled and have been recovering from the intensity. A committee is now working to beautify Chinatown, draw more people to visit, and make it more accessible, she said, and Shapiro said his tourism team wants to help. Local officials also said Visit Philadelphia has a plan to promote Chinatown and certain other neighborhoods in the city.

Shapiro, who had previously vowed that no state funding would go toward the arena, praised Law for getting involved in advocacy against the controversial project. He said the local engagement surrounding the arena “showed that this community really gives a damn about its neighborhoods” and “its quality of life.”

“Regardless of what position one took, the fact that you got engaged, got in the game, that’s a big deal. That’s how our system is supposed to work,” Shapiro added.

The exchange was a bit of an awkward juxtaposition with one of Shapiro’s guests on the tour: Councilman Mark Squilla, who introduced the legislation that enabled the arena deal and was a lead negotiator on the project. Activists against the project tried to convince Squilla, who represents the neighborhood, to squash the project and criticized him as “sellout Squilla” when he voted for the bill.

Law expressed concern about losing a Business Income & Receipts Tax (BIRT) tax exemption that is up for debate in city budget negotiations and Squilla pointed to a proposal to offset the cost to small businesses.

Shapiro learned about the excitement of blind boxes — sealed packages with figurines inside that aren’t revealed until opening after purchase — and which collectibles are most sought-after, and bought a Phillies-themed tokidoki unicorn figurine for his office and a Hello Kitty keychain for a staff member. He joked about how an anime poster on the wall freaked him out because it resembled one his wife’s brother had in his room when they were still in high school.

He also spoke with Law about improving communication with immigrants who don’t speak English, and about the impact of Trump’s tariffs. Law said distributors are warning that they will add fees onto merchandise due to the tariffs. Her husband, Eric Law, said they haven’t passed that cost onto customers yet but may have to do so soon.

Trump’s initial 145% tariff on Chinese goods was lowered to 30% earlier this month for a 90-day period as trade talks continue.

Shapiro said Trump’s tariffs and “reckless fiscal policies” are creating “economic uncertainty” across the state.

A culture of fear and the city’s sanctuary policy

At Vivi Bubble Tea, Shapiro had a matcha bubble tea — as recommended by store owner RongYan Lin — and sat with leaders for the state’s AAPI community. Shapiro asked them whether Trump’s attacks on immigrants are discouraging people from going out.

Mohan Seshadri, the executive director of Asian American Community Fund of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania’s Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, said he has witnessed a “climate of fear” not just among immigrants in Philadelphia but also among Bhutanese in central Pennsylvania, Taiwanese people in Pittsburgh, and across the state. He said that fear is universal among green card holders, visa holders, and undocumented people.

“It’s a lot broader and more expansive in terms of folk getting caught up in that net and being targeted for how they look and who they are than it ever has been before,” Seshadri said.

Trump is expected to release a list of so-called sanctuary cities that he will threaten federal funding. Shapiro didn’t rule out legal action against the Trump administration if Philadelphia is on the list.

“Look, let’s see what he actually does at the end of the day,” Shapiro said. “I’ve been very clear throughout my career as attorney general and continuing as governor, to stand up for people’s rights and to stand up for the interests of our commonwealth.”

He pointed to the numerous times he’s taken Trump to court.

“I want to make sure that the rule of law is protected here in the commonwealth, our communities are protected, and I won’t hesitate to take action to do that if necessary,” he added.