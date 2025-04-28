President Trump expected to sign executive order on sanctuary cities today

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on sanctuary cities later today directing the U.S. Attorney General to publish a list of states and cities that they determine are obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and ramping up how local law enforcement officials interact with immigration enforcement.

“The first executive order will strengthen and unleash America’s law enforcement to pursue criminals and protect innocent citizens,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a morning briefing. “The second is centered around protecting American communities from criminal aliens.”

Trump has said for months that he was working on an order to direct the government to pull federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities, typically defined as places that limit law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Trump campaigned on the promise to defund sanctuary cities and the orders he signs today come just around the 100 day mark of his administration.

The new action, first reported on by the Wall Street Journal, which obtained a copy of the executive order, tasks the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security with identifying a list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” within a month. The cities and states on the list could face a cutoff in federal funding and possible criminal and civil suits if they refuse to change their policies or laws.

The White House lawn this morning is lined with the mugshots of arrested and deported undocumented criminals along with their charges. And director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan joined Leavitt at the press conference to tout the administration’s success ramping down border crossings.

The definition of a sanctuary city varies, so it’s unclear which cities Trump’s executive order could target. In Philadelphia, officials have refused to comply with requests from ICE to detain prisoners based on their immigration status unless federal authorities submit a warrant signed by a judge. That policy remains in place, the city solicitor said in January.

The city also does not ask for immigration status from individuals to access city services, unless required to do so by the service.

Philadelphia in the last fiscal year received $2.2 billion in federal funding, accounting for nearly a fifth of its total spending, with much of the money going toward health and social services programs.

Because city and county policies can vary, it is difficult to pinpoint how many jurisdictions across the state might fit a “sanctuary city” definition, or be at risk of potentially losing funding. Several anti-immigration groups put the number in Pennsylvania at around a dozen cities or counties in the state.

The executive order signing is slated for 5 p.m., shortly after Trump welcomes the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House for a ceremony.

This is a developing story.