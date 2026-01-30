John Fetterman has voted to fund the government. Here’s how other local senators have voted.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill late Friday to fund the federal government, but a shutdown will a short-term shutdown is still slated to take effect over the weekend.

Senate Democratic leadership struck a deal earlier this week with President Donald Trump to separate Department of Homeland Security funding from the budget for other federal agencies after a national backlash to the ongoing ICE operation in Minnesota.

The agreement with the White House emerged late Thursday after every Democrat, including Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and several Republicans voted down the original package.

Fetterman was among 23 Democrats to cross the aisle to vote for the compromise bill. With their support, the bill passed 71-29, despite five GOP defections.

Here’s how the senators from the Philadelphia area voted:

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.): Yes. Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.): Yes. Sen. Andy Kim (D., N.J.): No. Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.): No. Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.): Yes. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester: (D., Del.): No.

Even with the Senate passage, a partial government shutdown is still slated to begin Saturday as the bill still needs to pass the House, which is not expected to take up the legislation until Monday.

It’s the second shutdown to begin since October when the federal government entered a 43-day shutdown, the longest in history.

Democrats took issue with funding in the earlier bill for DHS, the department that oversees the two agencies involved in fatal shootings of civilians this month in Minnesota.

The Senate worked late Friday as some Republicans objected to the deal. McCormick, the lone Republican senator in the region, voted for the measure as expected.

“I’m just not in favor of shutting down the government or stopping funding the government, and that’s the position that I’ve had through the last shutdown,” McCormick said Tuesday.

The affected departments include the Departments of Defense, State, Transportation, Education, Labor, Treasury, Health and Human Services, and Housing and Urban Development, in addition to DHS.

The deal struck with the White House would provide two weeks of funding for DHS, but funds the rest of the departments through September.

Democrats on Thursday halted the original package that would have provided long-term funding for DHS, which oversees ICE and the Border Patrol.

Fetterman had called for the DHS funding to be separated from the other departments as a compromise, which is ultimately what happened.

The DHS funding dispute came after the national furor over the killings of Renee Good, a poet and mother, and Alex Pretti, a nurse who worked at a VA hospital, both of whom protested the ongoing operation in Minnesota and were fatally shot by federal agents.

Democrats pushed for provisions to curb ICE’s immigration enforcement operations in order to fund DHS. Their demands include increased training for ICE agents, requiring warrants for immigration arrests and for agents to identify themselves, and for the Border Patrol to stay on the border instead of helping ICE elsewhere.

Lawmakers from both parties have called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or be fired, including all of the local Democrats.

McCormick, a Trump ally who has been vocally supportive of ICE, called for an investigation into the fatal shooting of Pretti.

This article contains reporting from the Associated Press and staff writer Fallon Roth.