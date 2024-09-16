Biden touts HBCU investments during Philly visit and addresses the ‘lies and hate’ being spread about Haitian migrants

President Joe Biden soaked up energy from a crowd of hundreds in Philadelphia who lauded his investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Monday as he solidifies his legacy as a supporter of these institutions.

Standing on a stage between two American flags and screens projecting him, Biden addressed a crowd of energetic attendees at the Department of Education’s National HBCU Conference on Monday at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

Advertisement

He was met with a standing ovation when he announced his administration’s total investment in HBCUs — a record $17 billion since he took office. That figure encompasses all grants to HBCUs, Pell Grants to HBCU students, federal contracts to HBCUs, GI bill funds, and student aid funding like federal work study dollars.

On Monday, his administration announced $2.7 million in grants across eight schools, though none are in Pennsylvania. His administration also touted that $1.1 billion in Pell Grants have gone to students at HBCUs since the start of Biden’s term, though White House officials announced the to-date investment in a way that made it appear to be new money.

Biden’s Monday announcement came as the president prepares to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, a proud HBCU alumna, should she win the election.

“How can we lead the world without being the most educated nation in the world? How can we lead the world without reaching out to young people in this country to improve their capacity?” Biden said.

Only 3% of colleges in the country are HBCUs but they’re producing 20% of Black graduates, according to White House officials. Two of the earliest HBCUs are located in the Philadelphia suburbs, both public four-year colleges: Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, located in Chester and Delaware Counties, and Lincoln University, which is in Chester County.

HBCUs have educated 40% of the country’s Black engineers, 50% of Black teachers, 70% of Black doctors and dentists, and 80% of Black judges, according to the White House.

Harris is slated to speak to an audience of Black journalists and HBCU students on Tuesday at WHYY as the White House touts investments in HBCUs ahead of a November election in which Black voters could play a key role in determining whether the vice president prevails over former President Donald Trump.

The excitement about Biden’s embrace of HBCUs was clear in the crowd, and the room resembled a dance party ahead of the president making his way to the stage. Biden began speaking 45 minutes ahead of schedule, and the crowd chanted “Thank you Joe!” as he took the stage.

Hundreds held their phones up, danced in their seats, and joyfully listened as Cheyney University’s drum line hyped up the crowd. The revived drum line consists of current, former, and prospective students from Cheyney, the oldest HBCU in the country. They wore matching blue and white uniforms with blue sparkles going down the sides of their pants alongside the 76ers logo.

The crowd on Monday appeared to largely include working professionals, but a few rows of HBCU students filled seats in a handful of rows in the front, who attended the event from all over the country as part of the My HBCU Matters program and the White House Initiative program.

Jae’lyn Johnson, 22, a Cheyney student from Philadelphia, said she found Biden’s speech inspirational, and said it was important to learn “just how much care he has for HBCUs.”

Johnson, who voted for Biden in 2020 and plans to vote for Harris, said she is looking forward to learning on Tuesday about how Harris plans to reduce gun violence and restore abortion rights.

“Nobody really knows what she has in store because she’s never been president before,” Johnson said of Harris. “I want to know what she’ll contribute, and I want other people to be enlightened on what else she has to offer.”

During his speech, Biden contextualized the importance of HBCUs during the current political moment.

He specifically criticized former President Donald Trump for falsely claiming during last week’s presidential debate that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the town’s pets.

“Today, affirmative action and the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion are under attack,” Biden said. " … Books are being banned, history is being erased, HBCUs have received bomb threats. And right now, lies and hate are being spread about Haitian Americans in Ohio.”

Biden’s speech came a day after a second assassination attempt against Trump in Florida was thwarted by the Secret Service. Biden commended the Secret Service for their response, expressed relief in Trump’s safety, and said that Americans must “resolve our differences peacefully at the ballot box, not at the end of a gun.”

Biden touted his administration’s policies on HBCUs and how graduates of HBCUs have been a core part of his presidency. The grants announced Monday are geared at diversifying the STEM and education workforces.

Antoine Mapp, who leads the Cheyney University drum line, has been spearheading an effort to bring back Cheyney’s marching band. Mapp, a 2001 Cheyney alum, hopes Biden’s investments in HBCUs can help him make that a reality.

“We’re working on bringing Cheyney’s band back,” he said. " … We got a little bit of equipment, and we are here to open up the show and hopefully get some more students to get scholarships so we can build our band back.”

The drum line currently includes five Cheyney students and four high school seniors, said Mapp, who also leads the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad in Philadelphia.

Tristan Scott, a drummer who plans to vote for Harris, said his friends don’t really talk about politics. Scott, who lives in Southwest Philadelphia and attends John Bartram High School, plans to attend Cheyney next year and hopes Biden’s commitment to funding HBCUs can help him get a scholarship.

Vasil Brooks, a student at Beyond Literacy, performed at the event as part of the drum line. Brooks, 19, of West Philadelphia, said he only wants to vote if he feels like he has all the facts, and he isn’t leaning toward one candidate or another.

“I’ve been thinking about it lately,” he said of voting. “It’s definitely been crossing my mind. If I was to vote, I want to make sure I have all the facts and pick the right candidate.”

Staff writer Fallon Roth contributed to this article.