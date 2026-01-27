John Fetterman said he won’t vote against DHS funding. Every House Democrat from Pa. is urging him to change his mind

All seven members of the U.S. House representing Pennsylvania cosigned a letter to Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick on Tuesday calling them to vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees both ICE and the Border Patrol.

The letter, which was first obtained by The Inquirer, comes a day after Fetterman, their Democratic colleague, said he would not vote against funding the agency, which could trigger a partial government shutdown.

“We urge you to stand with us in opposing any DHS funding bill that does not include critical reforms,” the lawmakers said in the letter, delivered Tuesday. “We look forward to working together to advance legislation that both keeps our nation secure and upholds our fundamental values.”

The effort was led by U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, whose Western Pennsylvania district includes parts of Allegheny County. Deluzio has been floated in Democratic circles as a potential primary challenger to Fetterman in 2028.

Deluzio was joined by U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans, who represent Philadelphia, as well as U.S. Reps. Madeleine Dean, Mary Gay Scanlon, and Chrissy Houlahan, whose districts include the Philadelphia suburbs. U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, whose district includes Pittsburgh, also signed the letter.

The House Democrats urged the senators to vote against any bill that funds the department “without first securing meaningful, enforceable reforms to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and related DHS agency activity.”

Fetterman spoke out against ICE’s operation in Minneapolis and called for DHS secretary Kristi Noem’s firing on Tuesday, but said he “will never vote to shut our government down, especially our Defense Department.” He said that allowing a partial shutdown would not defund ICE, since the agency was granted $178 billion in funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he did not support.

“I reject the calls to defund or abolish ICE,” Fetterman said on Monday. “I strongly disagree with many strategies and practices ICE deployed in Minneapolis, and believe that must change.”

He said he wants “a conversation” about the DHS appropriations bill and supports taking it out of the spending package, but said “it is unlikely that will happen.”

Only a handful of House Democrats — none of whom represent Pa.— joined Republicans in passing a bill to fund DHS last week.It was sent to the Senate as a package with other appropriations.

“We voted against this bill last week and ask that you do the same,” the letter states. “Funding without adequate reform risks endorsing current approaches that undermine public safety and due process, erode American liberties, and weaken public trust.”

After the second U.S. citizen was fatally shot by ICE in Minneapolis over the weekend, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would not vote for the upcoming appropriations bill if funding for DHS is part of it.

Democrats have pushed for provisions in the spending bill to increase training for ICE agents, require warrants for immigration arrests, require agents to identify themselves, and for Border Patrol to stay on the border instead of helping ICE elsewhere.

Upwards of 150 protestors gathered in front of Fetterman’s Philadelphia office in the cold on Tuesday to call on him to vote against the funding. One protester held a sign saying “listen to your wife,” referencing Gisele Fetterman, who was undocumented as a child before becoming a citizen and posted on X for the first time in nearly a year on Sunday to speak against ICE.

“Sen. Fetterman, we’re here to remind you, you work for us in Philadelphia. We don’t want ICE in Pennsylvania,” Tiffany Chang, an Asian and Pacific Islander Political Alliance activist, said into a microphone.

“We want ICE out of the government spending bill,” Chang added. “So today, we need everyone listening to tell Sen. Fetterman ‘vote no on funding an agency that kills with impunity.’”

After the protest, participants said they don’t feel like Fetterman is listening to his constituents.

“I thought a show of people in front of his building might actually get some attention,” said Stefanie Nicolosi, 39, a Pheonixville resident and member of Indivisible Chester County.