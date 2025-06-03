Fetterman loses another chief of staff in latest departure from his office

The staff of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) is shrinking again.

Krysta Sinclair Juris, who has been Fetterman’s chief of staff since April 2024, is leaving his office. The news was first reported by Axios.

Cabelle St. John, Fetterman’s deputy chief of staff, will replace Juris, becoming his third chief of staff in a little over a year.

“Cabelle St. John has been a trusted adviser since day 1 in the office,” Fetterman said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m lucky to have her taking over as my Chief of Staff and I’m confident she’ll do a great job. I’m grateful for Krysta’s work. She’s been an invaluable member of the team for over two years and I wish her all the best.”

Juris reportedly announced her decision to other staffers Tuesday. The move follows a string of departures from Fetterman’s office amid concerns about his mental and physical health.

“It’s pretty impossible to overstate how disengaged he is,” a recently departed staffer told The Inquirer last month. “He doesn’t read memos, he’s taking very few meetings … the job is just a platform for him to run for president, that’s all he cares about.”

Last month, aides Madeleine Marr and Caroline Shaffer left Fetterman’s office, according to Politico.

Juris took over as chief of staff following the departure of Adam Jentleson, who recently questioned Fetterman’s mental health and his ability to do his job as part of a New York Magazine story.

“Part of the tragedy here is that this is a man who could be leading Democrats out of the wilderness,” Jentleson said. “But I also think he’s struggling in a way that shouldn’t be hidden from the public.”

Fetterman has called the New York Magazine story a “hit piece” involving staffers saying “absolute false things.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.