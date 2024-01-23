An anti-Trump Republican is challenging Scott Perry in GOP primary

A former educator thinks he can oust one of the leaders of the effort to overturn the election in a Central Pennsylvania congressional district with the help of “disaffected” Republicans.

John Henry Newman, an anti-Trump Republican from Carlisle, wants to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican who was part of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Newman, a former professor, scientist, and entrepreneur, said he was compelled to run because he is deeply disturbed by Perry’s role in the effort. The congressman offered the motion to throw out Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes hours after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Perry’s motion was defeated and Congress affirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The 10th congressional district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties.

Newman, 68, said Perry and Trump misled voters in an effort to maintain political power. He said that he doubts Perry, 61, actually believes the election was fraudulent.

“How could he possibly even entertain the idea that the election was somehow tainted or fraudulent?” Newman said. “ ... Misleading is not leadership. I can’t say it any plainer than that.”

He said he expects his base to be “the original Republicans,” who have recently been labeled “RINOs,” — or “Republican in name only,” as opposed to Trump supporters.

“I think there are a lot of us left,” he said. “I think that many of them are disaffected and have not been voting.”

The first-time congressional candidate believes he can beat Perry if he can garner the support of various groups that stand on the opposite side of Trump, Perry, and election denialism.

“If those people — those disaffected Republicans — could re-register as a Republican, and the independents who like me could register as a Republican, and the Democrats could do some strategic voting and register as a Republican for this primary, then I think I have a very good chance of winning,” he said.

The registration deadline to vote in the April 23 primaries is April 8.

Other than not being an election denialist, Newman is campaigning on improving constituent services, business and economic development, and education. He also wants to address homelessness and mental illness through supportive housing.

A slew of Democrats plan to compete in a primary in an attempt to oust Perry. Candidates have until Feb. 13 to collect signatures to land on the primary ballots.