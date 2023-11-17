Pay attention to these competitive Pennsylvania congressional races as 2024 campaigns heat up

Now that the 2023 election has wrapped up, all eyes are on 2024.

The attention of the nation will be on Pennsylvania, watching which way the state swings for president and whether Sen. Bob Casey will hold onto his seat against David McCormick as Democrats defend a slim majority in the Senate.

And across the state, a number of congressional seats will be hotly-contested.

While most races in the Philadelphia region aren’t very competitive, there are a number of races across the state in which Democrats or Republicans think they can flip a seat. Those swing districts will also be battlegrounds that help determine statewide contests.

Advertisement

Key races to watch will be in Bucks County, the Lehigh Valley, and Northeastern, Central, and Western Pennsylvania.

Competitive races to watch across Pennsylvania:

The Lehigh Valley’s 7th District

Republicans have their eye on the 7th District, where U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat, won by just under two percentage points in the 2022 midterms. Wild has represented the district since a November 2018 special election. The district includes Lehigh, Carbon, and Northampton Counties, as well as party of Monroe County.

The Cook Political Report described this race as one of the most competitive in the country. Four Republicans are already vying for their party’s nomination.

Here’s who is running:

State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, who represents part of Lehigh County. Maria Montero, an attorney and former executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women and Pennsylvania Latino Commission. Kevin Dellicker, a small business owner and veteran who lost the 2022 Republican primary by less than three points. Allen Issa, a Penn State law student who has worked as a congressional intern and legal fellow.

Northeastern Pa.’s 8th District

Republicans are also trying to flip the 8th District, another highly competitive race in a district that former President Donald Trump won twice. Rob Bresnahan, a businessman, is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat who won by just 2.4 percentage points in 2022. Republicans hope to highlight Bresnahan’s community connections and paint Cartwright as a D.C. insider in contrast.

The district includes Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna Counties, as well as part of Luzerne County.

Central Pa.’s 10th District

Democrats are lining up to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus and a longtime Trump ally. Democrats saw local wins in the 2023 general election, when they flipped control of the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners and won competitive school board races, as a hopeful sign. Perry easily held onto his district in 2022 despite intense opposition from Democratic constituents.

The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties

Here’s who is running:

Western Pa.’s 17th District

Republicans are hoping to flip the 17th District, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, a Democrat. Deluzio has only been in Congress for about a year. He was elected to the seat after former U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb mounted an unsuccessful run for Senate instead of running for reelection.

State Rep. Rob Mercuri, who represents parts of Allegheny County, and Jim Nelson, a pastor, former Allegheny County deputy sheriff, and veteran, have both launched campaigns for the Republican primary.

The Cook Political Report determined that while this race will be competitive, Democrats have an advantage. Both parties touted local wins in the 2023 general election.

The district includes Beaver County and parts of Allegheny County.

Congressional races in the Philly Region:

Bucks County-based 1st District

The 1st District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican. Ashley Ehasz, a Democrat who lost to Fitzpatrick by nine points in 2022, is planning to challenge him again in 2024.

Fitzpatrick is a well-known incumbent who has represented the district since 2017 and managed to hang on even in years that have been tough for Republicans in the state. Democrats, however, won 2023 Bucks County races for county commissioner and school board and see opportunity in the rematch. Ehasz, a former military helicopter pilot, also has the benefit of running for a second time — and so far, a clear Democratic primary field.

The district includes all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County. The Cook Political Report lists the race as likely a Republican hold.

The National Republican Congressional Committee — which supports incumbents in primaries — has another battle to face in the meantime. Mark Houck, a Catholic anti-abortion activist who is no stranger to headlines, will challenge Fitzpatrick in the primary.

2nd District in Philadelphia

Salem Snow, a social worker who unsuccessfully ran for the district in 2020 and 2022, plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a five-term incumbent, in the Democratic primary.

The district includes much of Philadelphia east of Broad Street, encompassing the Northeast, Kensington, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and part of Center City.

3rd District in Philadelphia

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a Democrat, is running for reelection in the 3rd District, which includes most parts of Philadelphia west of Broad Street, as well as parts of South Philadelphia. He has served in Congress since 2016, and before that served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 35 years.

Montgomery County-based 4th District

Erik Bonnett, a constable, plans to challenge incumbent three-term U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean in the Democratic primary. Republican David Wrinkler, a combat veteran, has also declared candidacy. The district includes most of Montgomery and Berks Counties, and is likely to remain Democratic given the makeup of its voters.

Delaware County-based 5th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, who has represented the district since a 2018 special election, is running for reelection.

The district includes Delaware County and parts of South Philly and southern Montgomery County, and is likely to remain Democratic.

Chester County’s 6th District

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a three-term Democratic incumbent, is running for reelection in the 6th District, which includes Chester County and part of Berks County.