Shapiro talks democracy and citizens ‘giving a damn’ at America in One Room/Pennsylvania event in Center City

To kick-start the beginning of a four-day event created for people to reflect on issues facing Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro exhorted the group on Thursday night to work together for possible solutions that politicians have been unable to discover.

“I’m looking forward to learning what you discuss,” he told nearly 200 people at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown in Center City. “But beyond any solution, I just want to thank you for giving a damn about our country ... our democracy, and for doing your part.”

The group was “scientifically selected,” according to the organizers, Deliberative Democracy Lab of Stanford University, which conducts research on democracy and public opinion.

For the so-called America in One Room/Pennsylvania project, participants were selected by survey to form an accurate, representative sample of the entire American electorate “in all its political, cultural, and demographic diversity,” according to Lab leaders.

They’ve been brought together to talk about immigration, housing, education, climate, democracy, and elections.

Shapiro reminded people that contemplation of democracy comes easily in the city where Franklin, Jefferson, and the other founders invented America. “This is the place where it all started,” he said.

While praising the loftier ideals of democracy, Shapiro stayed away from the often messy aspects of the process. There was no discussion of running for reelection in 2026, or of potentially more ambitious goals — the White House? — that may lay beyond.

And Shapiro didn’t bring up his latest battles, including suing President Donald Trump’s administration to restore $13 million in funds for food banks and farmers that the U.S. Department of Agriculture eliminated earlier this year.

Shapiro announced the suit Wednesday.

A goal of the event, which will include guest speakers and panelists, is to hear differing opinions “in a civil setting,” according to Debbi Lyon, 59, of Erie.

Her city, home to a detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), splinters into different points of view over immigration.

“Things are so fraught out there,” she said.

A library assistant, Lyon said she and other staff members are castigated by patrons who dislike historical displays depicting Black history, or who object to her wearing a mask by admonishing her that “COVID isn’t real,” or by some people declaring that information housed by the library is simply “fake news.”

Another event participant, Jennifer Johnson, 46, of Royersford, said the issue that she most cares about “is heated.” Johnson, who owns a kitchen cabinet-painting business, said she doesn’t want her athlete daughter competing with transexual sports participants.

“I’m against mixed competition, and although I’m a Republican who voted for Shapiro, I haven’t heard him address it,” she said.

Johnson said she’s no happier with Trump, “a mess” who “does wild things like firing so many people.”

Loss of work is very much on the mind of Ty Turner, 38, of York, an IT specialist for the Social Security Administration.

“It’s been tumultuous after we lost 7,000 people” from cuts by the Trump administration, he said.

Turner explained he was on hand to discuss education and how the country needs to cap tuition costs and divert more funding to trade schools.

“Education is a big part of how I’ve been able to earn a living,” Turner said. “I want to be sure it can help others as well.”