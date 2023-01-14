‘Something for everyone:’ Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy to play Josh Shapiro inaugural celebration

What do Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the rock band Mt. Joy all have in common? No, it’s not the start of your uncle’s Spotify playlist — unless your uncle is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.

On Friday, Shapiro’s team announced the three acts will perform at his inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz, a venue Lititz, Lancaster County. All three artists have some connections to Pennsylvania, but that’s where their similarities seem to end.

Khalifa is known for his track “Black & Yellow,” a tribute to Pittsburgh and the Steelers. He’s a Pittsburgh native and attended Taylor Allderdice High School. His other hits include “See You Again” and “Young, Wild and Free feat. Charlie Puth.”

“I think a lot of people will be surprised that I actually like [Khalifa’s] music,” Shapiro told PennLive. “That’s what I like. I guess it’s acquired taste over time.” Shapiro added that his wife, Lori, is the “true hip-hop head” in the family.

Several of Khalifa’s songs also center around smoking weed. In the past, Shapiro has voiced his support for legalizing recreational marijuana.

Robinson is best known as the frontman for the popular Motown group, The Miracles, which had songs including “The Tears of a Clown” and “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me.” In his solo artist career, Robinson’s hit songs included “Cruisin’.”

“Though Michigan born, Robinson has strong business and personal ties to Pittsburgh,” Shapiro’s camp said in a press release. Robinson and his wife owned a home in Pittsburgh near North Park, according to the Pittsburgh Gazette. His wine company is also based in downtown Pittsburgh.

Finally, Philadelphia’s Mt. Joy — a rock band known for songs including the Billboard alternative chart No. 1 single “Silver Lining” — will also perform. Mt. Joy has enjoyed a wave of recent success, performing on music festival lineups including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Members of the band met while attending Conestoga High School together in Chester County.

“We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our Commonwealth’s great diversity,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren. “As we seek to create a dynamic, interactive, and accessible event for all Pennsylvanians, we have chosen artists who provide something for everyone.”

Shapiro and running mate Austin Davis’ inauguration ceremony will take place on Tuesday at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The celebration event Tuesday evening in Lititz is currently listed as “at capacity” on Shapiro’s website, however, there is an online waiting list.