Josh Shapiro says he will ‘stand up’ to Trump if he sends troops to Pa.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said that he will challenge any attempt by President Donald Trump to deploy federal troops to Pennsylvania, calling the president’s actions in Los Angeles “really dangerous.”

The California National Guard were called into LA last weekend to quell protests against immigration raids, despite objections from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the deployment “is the first, perhaps, of many,” according to ABC News. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also suggested that the orders issued in LA “could expand to other places” in his Senate testimony on Wednesday.

Shapiro, a potential contender for the presidency in 2028, told The Washington Post in an interview Wednesday that he “won’t be afraid to stand up to” the president if he tries to send troops to Pennsylvania. He also said that if the National Guard were needed to handle protests in the state, it would be under his direction.

The Democratic governor has long been a critic of the Republican president. He has taken on the Trump administration with repeated lawsuits and, earlier this month, in response to a list of so-called sanctuary cities created by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he said that “these guys don’t know how to govern.”

Shapiro also said his administration is actively working with mayors and local officials across the state to prepare for any “protests that turn from peaceful to violent.”

These remarks come as Philadelphia gears up for the “No Kings Day” protest, set to take place this weekend.

“We will be prepared to make sure people can peacefully protest and that we do not have violence in our communities,” Shapiro said.

In a statement on the upcoming demonstrations released Thursday, Shapiro said his office is “coordinating with the Parker Administration in Philadelphia and local officials and law enforcement all across the Commonwealth to make sure that demonstrations this weekend are lawful and peaceful.”