Another national Trump protest is happening — this one takes aim at his birthday military parade

Another nationwide protest against President Donald Trump is coming up. This time, it will take place on his birthday.

The “No Kings” rallies are planned for June 14 and will focus on Trump, his policies, and his spending.

The Saturday events, which are scheduled en masse across the country, will coincide with Trump’s birthday and his overlapping military parade in Washington. For that reason, organizers are intentionally skipping programming in D.C. and encouraging participants to travel to Philadelphia instead.

“[The Trump administration has] defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” organizers said. “The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

The series of protests is being organized and sponsored by a coalition of grassroots advocacy organizations, progressive groups, and nonprofits.

Here’s what we know so far.

What does No Kings mean?

No Kings is a national day of action and mobilization against the Trump administration. Organizers say the name is derived from Trump and his administration pushing the limits of executive power and undermining the Constitution.

“In America, we don’t do kings,” organizers say on the event’s website, describing the day as a “response to the increasing authoritarian excess and corruption of the Trump administration.”

This won’t be the first No Kings rally. A No Kings Presidents’ Day protest saw events nationwide, including Philadelphia.

Who is organizing the No Kings protests?

Several organizers are taking credit for the No Kings protests, including Indivisible, MoveOn, and the 50501 Movement.

Indivisible is a progressive organization that launched in 2016 after Trump was elected to his first term as president. MoveOn is a progressive public policy advocacy group that has been around since the late 1990s. It’s known for its email mobilization campaigns and is considered one of the largest grassroots campaigning communities.

The event has also listed dozens of progressive partner organizations on its website, ranging from Vote Save America to the Human Rights Campaign.

What is the 50501 Movement?

The 50501 Movement stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.”

The group came together on Reddit, as people began discussing mobilizing and protesting against Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a Trump confidant and adviser, and the administration’s policies. Word circulated across social media until the group’s first protest, which took place on Feb. 5 and involved demonstrations outside of state capitol buildings and city halls.

It’s also the group responsible for the series of No Kings on Presidents’ Day protests that took place nationwide in February, including in Philadelphia, and the Hands Off protests that happened in April.

How old is Donald Trump turning?

Trump is turning 79 on June 14.

Though the military parade — which formally celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday — is taking place on his birthday, Trump has denied claims that the party is for him.

“My birthday happens to be on Flag Day,” Trump said during a Meet the Press interview last month. “I view it for Flag Day, not necessarily my birthday. Somebody put it together. But no, I think we’re going to do something on June 14, maybe, or somewhere around there. But I think June 14. It’s a very important day.”

Critics aren’t buying it, saying the grand event, which is projected to cost $45 million, is a power grab.

“This display of might is intended to intimidate opponents and solidify his image as a strongman on our dime,” No Kings organizers said. They also criticized the parade’s high costs — which will be funded at least partially by taxpayers — coinciding with the administration slashing Social Security, SNAP, and Medicaid funding.

What’s going on with the June 14 military parade?

The parade will kick off a year of celebrations for the Army’s 250th birthday, according to the White House.

There will be about 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 helicopters on a route from Arlington, Va., to the National Mall, the Associated Press reported. There will also be a fireworks display and a daylong festival on the National Mall, according to an Army spokesperson.

It is the first military parade in recent history, something Trump has publicly voiced a desire for since his first term as president. He initially proposed having one after seeing France’s Bastille Day celebration in 2017. Plans were halted after estimates found that the parade would cost nearly $100 million and be logistically complex.

This year, it’s on following less than two months of preparation, according to the AP. It will cost an estimated $45 million, which includes up to $16 million expected to be needed for street repairs after Army tanks roll down the old D.C. streets. NBC reports that the Army is taking preventive measures to outfit the tanks in materials intended to lessen the damage and repair costs.

What will No Kings be doing in D.C. on June 14?

Nothing. And that’s intentional.

To combat the grand programming taking place in D.C., the No Kings organizers are calling for action elsewhere to deflect attention from the president’s celebrations.

“On June 14 — Flag Day — Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday,” organizers said. “But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else. Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption."

In turn, there is no formal No Kings event in D.C. Instead, organizers are encouraging those interested to take part in the event happening in Philadelphia or other supporting rallies across the country.

For supporters of the movement who are limited to the D.C. area, organizers suggest getting involved with a separate partner event called D.C. Joy Day, a celebration of the local community.

Where and when are No Kings protests happening?

Hundreds of events are scheduled in every state on June 14, with flagship events occurring in Philadelphia, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston.

The Philly event specifically is happening from noon to 3 p.m. beginning at LOVE Park and marching to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

How can I find out about protests in my area?

The No Kings website has a map of every June 14 event on its website.

The 50501 Movement is also posting about new developments and future events — including forthcoming veterans celebrations, Pride events, and Juneteenth celebrations — on its Instagram page.