Gov. Josh Shapiro pitches $44.4 billion budget to Pennsylvania lawmakers

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled his $44.4 billion budget proposal Tuesday, setting up the investments he wants to make over the next four years — a cautious spending plan as Pennsylvania approaches a fiscal cliff following an influx of one-time federal relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shapiro’s budget proposes lawmakers invest hundreds of millions of dollars in new programs addressing the state’s mental health, public safety, and workforce development. He also wants to safeguard funding for State Police by creating its own fund, rather than relying on the Motor License Fund, which is intended to be used to fix Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges.

His plan calls for an almost 4% spending increase over last year’s 2022-23 $42.7 billion budget agreement signed by former Gov. Tom Wolf.

Shapiro made his budget address before a joint session of the state House and Senate — starting his remarks by noting the historic moment, with both of the first women to hold the top spot in their chamber: House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) and Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland).

“But it’s also worth noting that among these two distinguished women leaders, one is a Democrat and one is a Republican,” Shapiro said, noting that Pennsylvania is one of only two states with a divided government. “And nothing gets done unless a majority in her chamber and in her chamber agree.”

Shapiro’s first budget pitch proposed a $567.4 million increase in basic education, a $104 million special education increase, and a $60 million higher education increase across colleges and universities — though at much more conservative rates than his predecessor Wolf, who in his last budget address proposed a $1.25 billion increase in basic education funding.

The budget pitch includes no new tax increases, and proposes cutting state taxes on mobile phones, which he said would save Pennsylvanians $124 million each year.

Shapiro administration officials told reporters in a press briefing ahead of his address that they recognize the upcoming downturn and will likely need to dip into the state’s “rainy day” fund by 2026-27 to keep up with increased spending that outpaces state revenue.

The 2023-24 budget plan doesn’t touch the more than $5 billion in the state’s “rainy day” fund. In addition, Pennsylvania has more than $6.7 billion of a revenue surplus this year, mostly credited to billions in federal aid and infrastructure funding deposited during the COVID-19 pandemic. And despite this positive financial outlook, the state’s Independent Fiscal Office projects that spending will outpace revenue starting in this year’s budget and continue to grow each year after that.

Shapiro said his budget pitch was “so conservative” that it used projections $3 billion less over five years than what the usually cautious Independent Fiscal Office projects.

He called on lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023, a long-held wish more than a decade in the making for state Democrats.

“That’s why so many of [businesses] aren’t sitting back and waiting for us to raise the wage,” Shapiro added, noting that most businesses already have wages above the state’s $7.25 minimum wage.

Shapiro also listed issues he’s not willing to negotiate on: whether Pennsylvania is a “right to work” state for union workers, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, and abortion access.

“Those are non-starters for me, so instead of arguing about that, let’s instead focus on this budget,” Shapiro said. “Let’s focus on the challenges it seeks to address.”