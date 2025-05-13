What’s being called a “procedural error” in a vote taken within the Democratic National Committee could endanger the position of committee vice-chairman held by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia).

Kenyatta, who was elected to the post in February, expressed his disappointment Monday on X, saying, “I worked my a— off to get this role and have done the job every day since I’ve held it... I’m frustrated.”

Kenyatta has represented North Philadelphia since 2019. He’s been an anti-gun activist and is the first openly LGBTQ person of color elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He’s been a member of City Council, and has increasingly taken on larger roles in national Democratic politics.

He campaigned for President Joe Biden in 2020 and for Biden and later Vice President Kamala Harris when she became the nominee last year. Johnson had a speaking slot at at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

On Monday evening, a subcommittee of the Democratic National Committee recommended that the organization invalidate one of its February vice-chair votes over claims that it unfairly disadvantaged female candidates, according to NBC News.

The entire DNC needs to vote on the matter, which isn’t official.

An invalidation could mean that Kenyatta has to run for vice-chair again, and face a possible loss. On X, Kenyatta called the subcommittee’s decision a “slap in the face, but I’ll be ok.”

Oklahoma Democratic Committeewoman Kalyn Free, who unsuccessfully ran against Kenyatta and fellow vice chair David Hogg, a Florida activist, challenged the vote.

Hogg became nationally known as a gun-control advocate after he survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018. Named to the TIME 100 list that same year, Hogg has gone on to support liberal causes through protests and marches. Lately, he’s been the subject of ire from others in the DNC for his belief that incumbent Democrats should face primary challenges that he said he’d finance to re-charge the Democratic Party, which he’s said is “asleep at the wheel.”

The DNC call for another vote is related to his disagreements with the party, Hogg has said.

In Free’s view, it was impossible for a woman to have won a vice chair seat, given the way the February vote was held.

According to DNC rules, the party’s executive committee of vice chairs has to be equally divided along gender lines, or as close to equal as possible.

As NBC reported, the party needed to elect at least one man to the final two vice chair spots to make sure that the male-female ratio on the seven-person executive committee was equitable.

In a move that’s now disputed, the party held a single vote to decide the final two slots, instead of holding separate votes for each position.

That was unfair, according to Free.

She claimed that the combined ballot of two men — Hogg and Kenyatta —made it impossible to vote for a woman, because members had to vote for at least one man on the combined ballot.

If the ballots had been separated, Free maintained, it’s possible they could have voted differently if the ballots were separated.

Representatives for Hogg and Kenyatta disagreed with the challenge, saying the party had the right to conduct the vote as it had.