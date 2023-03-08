Delco state Rep. Mike Zabel to resign after facing sexual harassment allegations

Rep. Mike Zabel will resign from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after at least three people came forward in the last week to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Zabel (D., Delaware) resigned just hours after a fellow lawmaker, Rep. Abby Majors (R., Armstrong) accused him of sexually harassing her at a bar in November.

Zabel sent his letter of resignation to Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) on Wednesday afternoon.

“At this time, I will be stepping back from this role to focus on my family and my health,” Zabel wrote in his letter.

Advertisement

His resignation is effective March 16.

House Democratic leaders said Zabel made the decision “to do what is best for his family, the people he represents, and the state House of Representatives.”

House Democrats also reiterated their commitment Wednesday to hearing ethics complaints from the last five years as part of an expansion of House operating rules for sexual harassment cases. A website will be posted “soon” for victims to upload their complaints.

Zabel’s resignation Wednesday backtracks on his previous statement that he would not resign, and would instead step back from any committee assignment. House Democratic leaders at the time said they agreed with his decision.

At a press conference for International Women’s Day, Major said she originally planned to give Zabel “a pass” for his drunken, inappropriate behavior until Andi Perez, a top lobbyist for the Service Employees International Union 32BJ, named him in Spotlight PA `as the lawmaker who had sexually harassed her in 2019.

Major’s account was originally published anonymously on conservative website Broad and Liberty last week. She is one of three people who have come forward accusing Zabel of sexually harassing them. Zabel’s 2018 campaign manager also accused him in a blog post last week of acting inappropriately toward her and others while intoxicated.