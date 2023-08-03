Pa. state budget impasse expected to end as Senate comes back into session

HARRISBURG — Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) called the Pennsylvania Senate back into session Thursday in an effort to end the state budget impasse.

Both the Senate and House have approved a $45.5 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1, but it was held up by a controversy over a private school voucher program that Gov. Josh Shapiro said he plans to line-item veto.

Before the budget can go to the governor for his signature, the presiding officer of each chamber needs to sign each bill. This is usually a routine duty for the chambers. But hard feelings toward Shapiro over the Republican-supported voucher program led Ward to hold up that task. Senators left Harrisburg with no plans to return until September, holding up the budget in hopes that Shapiro would change his mind and let the controversial school voucher program go into effect.

Senate Republicans, who negotiated the private school voucher program into the budget as one of their top priorities, said they felt burned by Shapiro, who had expressed support for vouchers that would let students from low-performing school districts attend private schools. House Democrats were also frustrated with Shapiro for his pursuit of the voucher program and expressed concern that sending any state money to private schools would hurt public schools.

Since then, county governments, nonprofits, health providers and school districts have been preparing for a drawn-out budget impasse. Many school districts and government programs were expecting their first payments in early July.

The Senate is scheduled to return for a non-voting session Thursday to sign the budget bill and get it to Shapiro’s desk, Ward said. Once Shapiro signs it, most of the state’s money can be distributed and services can be provided.

But there’s still more that leaders need to negotiate.

Each state budget includes a spending bill — the one expected to be sent to Shapiro Thursday — and a number of code bills that dictate how the money should be spent. A majority of state dollars can be distributed without the code bills, but some of Shapiro’s new initiatives, such as the funding for public defenders, will require further legislative approval.

“Gov. Shapiro has provided us the necessary assurances to guarantee the monies for those programs will remain untouched until the legislature has finalized the language,” Ward said in a statement late Wednesday as part of her session announcement. “Senate Republicans will continue to negotiate with our counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians. We hope our counterparts will do the same.”

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 1 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.