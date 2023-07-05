Pa. House Dems poised to approve a $45.5 billion spending plan — and get around the school voucher controversy

House Democrats are poised to pass a budget, while preparing a legislative maneuver to punt on a $100 million school voucher program.

Senate Republicans set aside $100 million as part of their $45.5 billion spending plan approved last week to create a private-school voucher program for students eligible to attend the state’s lowest-performing public schools.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, supported that budget if it included his other spending priorities, such as universal free school breakfast and public education funding increases. House Democrats, however, oppose any school voucher program, fearing it would take money away from public schools. House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) said any voucher proposal would fail among his members.

House Democrats rejected in a committee last week a separate bill that would formally create a school voucher program. And now the Shapiro administration is backtracking to avoid a long budget impasse.

House Democrats and Shapiro’s administration believe they can approve the budget — including the $100 million allocation, which would sit unspent in a state Treasury account unless lawmakers pass accompanying legislation.

In other words, the money would be set aside, but couldn’t be spent until lawmakers create the voucher program.

Shapiro’s general counsel Jennifer Selber wrote in a letter Monday to House Democrats’ chief counsel, first reported by PennLive, that without corresponding legislation to statutorily create the school voucher program, the $100 million for it in the full spending bill “would sit idle in a Treasury account.”

The Senate Republicans’ spending proposal was an overall win for Shapiro, with more than $567 million in new spending for public education and a number of his budget priorities getting funded. For example, Shapiro negotiated $10 million in first-time funding for Pennsylvania public defenders’ offices and $50 million to continue a home repair program.

Senate Republicans approved more spending than they wanted. Their only ask: Give us our school voucher program, a long-sought priority for GOP lawmakers and big-money conservative advocacy groups.

“This budget that we put together was put together with the governor as an agreement, as a whole package,” Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) said last week. “If they pull out our priorities ... you’re going to see a very slimmed-down, scaled-back budget, because there were things in this budget that we really didn’t want to do.”

But House Democrats would be pulling a fast one on Senate Republicans: The GOP-led Senate already approved the budget, so if the House approves the spending plan, it’ll go right to Shapiro’s desk. House Democrats could then choose not to advance any legislation to spend that $100 million, thus leaving the money in limbo until next budget season.

A spokesperson for Ward declined to comment Wednesday. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shapiro infuriated teachers’ unions and some Democratic lawmakers last month when he announced his support for a school voucher program in the final weeks of budget negotiations.

Public education advocates continued to call on House lawmakers and Shapiro Wednesday not to pass a spending plan with funding for vouchers.

”Once an appropriation’s in the budget, it’s much easier to get a program started,” said Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First, a nonprofit supporting additional funding for public schools.

Cooper, who served as policy chief for former Gov. Ed Rendell, said “very deep pocketed, ideological organizations” would campaign for vouchers to go into effect if funding for the program passes.

Susan Spicka, executive director of the pro-public-education Education Voters PA advocacy group, said Shapiro should line-item veto any voucher spending “so there is no ambiguity about this.”

”We cannot have vouchers in Pennsylvania, period. We need to comply with the court ruling and deal with public education,” Spicka said, referring to the landmark Commonwealth Court decision earlier this year that found Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional.