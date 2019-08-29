“The power to draw district lines for state House and Senate seats is strictly delegated to the legislature in our state constitution,” Mike Straub, spokesperson for the House Republicans, said in a statement. “We will take into consideration proposals to modernize the current process, but an 11-member panel will never be as representative of the commonwealth as 253 legislators and the governor is, nor will an 11-member panel allow for as much transparency and opportunity for input as the amendment process currently provides.”