In a late-night maneuver Thursday, Pennsylvania Senate Republicans pushed forward a constitutional amendment package that would add language to the state constitution declaring there is no right to abortion in Pennsylvania and nothing in the constitution requires taxpayer funding for abortion.

After the Senate Rules Committee waived a rule banning votes after 11 p.m., the committee voted to advance the package, which also included proposals to allow gubernatorial candidates to choose their running mates and change rules for Pennsylvania residents who want to vote in elections..

The bill — Senate bill 106 — must pass the legislature in two sessions and be publicly advertised before it goes to voters. A governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment and voters have the ultimate say.

Here’s what the package could mean if it moves forward.

What does it say about abortions?

The package draws from a bill introduced by Sen. Judy Ward (R., Blair County) last year. As with last year’s bill, the package advanced Thursday would add language to the commonwealth’s constitution that would state “there is no right to abortion” in the state and that nothing in the state’s constitution “requires taxpayer funding for abortion.”

What does it say about voting?

The constitutional amendment package includes a proposal that would require voters to provide identification when casting their ballots. If a voter doesn’t have a valid ID, they would be provided a government-issued identification, per the proposal.

What does it say about elections?

Under the proposed amendment, a gubernatorial candidate would be able to choose their running mate. The amendment package also would create a system for election audits.