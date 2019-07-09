HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $90 million bond issue Tuesday to fund a statewide voting machine upgrade effort he ordered more than a year ago to ensure every vote cast leaves behind an auditable, voter-verifiable paper trail.
The new money will cover around 60 percent of the estimated $150 million cost to the state’s 67 counties, an answer to months of uncertainty over funding.
“Pennsylvania counties are well on their way to replacing their voting systems and I applaud their tremendous commitment to protecting our elections,” Wolf said in a statement announcing the money. “I remain committed to supporting their efforts and this funding will help the counties to complete that process.”
The move comes days after Wolf vetoed a controversial Republican election bill that would have provided $90 million in funding for voting machine upgrades across the state, but would have ended straight-party voting, a change leaders of Wolf’s Democratic Party opposed. That legislation also would have limited a governor’s ability to order counties to update their voting machines, as Wolf did last year, citing security concerns.
(Wolf had previously proposed $15 million in the state budget, which several county officials criticized as too little, with no guarantee of future money. That money was ultimately taken out of the budget, and Republican lawmakers attached funding to the bill Wolf vetoed.)
The new state funding, which Wolf said will likely come through bonds issued by the Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority, will be distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of State as grants to cover 60 percent of counties’ costs.
Until now, the only money available to counties was $14.1 million in federal and state dollars toward voting machine upgrades.
Wolf also announced that counties using older models of hand-marked paper ballot systems will be able to request an extension for replacing their voting machines until June 2021. Still, most counties will be expected to pick a new voting system by the end of the year and implement it by the 2020 primary election.
The statewide voting machine upgrade requires all counties to use new systems with paper trails that voters can verify in plain text before casting their votes, allowing for audits and manual recounts. While some counties have used paper-based systems for years, most Pennsylvania voters have used insecure systems that store votes electronically. State and federal officials have joined security experts in calling for paper-based systems; in January, an independent commission studying the state’s election security made replacing voting machines its first recommendation.
Its second: “The Pennsylvania General Assembly and the federal government should help counties purchase secure voting systems.”
Elections are run at the county level, and officials in many counties worried they wouldn’t be able to comply with Wolf’s order — at least not without increasing taxes on residents. In the statement announcing the bond issue, Douglas E. Hill, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, noted that the new state funding “will significantly reduce the need for use of local property tax dollars.”
While some counties were able to move relatively quickly — nine have already replaced their systems — they generally were already preparing to upgrade their machines when Wolf’s order came down.
One of those counties, Montgomery County, had planned for several years to buy machines around this time, and used its new systems, primarily hand-marked paper ballots that voters manually fill out and then scan, for the first time in the May primary election. In response to some issues that arose, and in anticipation of high turnout in 2020, the county will purchase more equipment, said Lee Sotlysiak, the county’s chief operating officer.
The state funding will help offset the cost of that equipment. State reimbursement could also free up some county dollars to go toward other areas.
“Obviously, it will offset the bill that we’ve already paid, to some extent. Now, there is some fine print to understand in terms of exactly which costs will be eligible for reimbursement, so we’re still sorting through that, but it’s certainly more than we had yesterday,” Soltysiak said. “It really is terrific that they were able to follow through on that.”