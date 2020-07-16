In 2018, Democrats flipped 14 state House seats in Southeast Pennsylvania, putting the party within striking distance of a majority in the lower chamber. But Democrats lost three seats in other parts of the state, and will likely need to make gains beyond the Philadelphia suburbs to win a majority. Their odds of taking the Senate grew tougher late last year, when Democratic Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County announced he would become an independent and caucus with the Republicans.