Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, and Rhode Island currently hold their primary elections at the same time as Pennsylvania. If Pennsylvania’s election were moved up, it would jump ahead of them and a handful of others, including Wisconsin, Georgia, and Louisiana. Other states can and do change their election dates, too, and periodic attempts by states to encroach on Iowa and New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status have drawn the ire of those states, and of national party officials.