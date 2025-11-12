Rise of data centers prompts Pennsylvania to take more oversight of regional grid operator

Pennsylvania moved Wednesday to exert more influence over the region’s electrical grid and make its operations more transparent as the number of data centers increases in the state. Many blame power-hungry center for rising energy costs.

A bill that’s part of the state’s new budget deal calls for some oversight of PJM Interconnection, an independent organization that manages the electrical grid for all or part of 13 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“The current process by which utilities submit information to PJM lacks transparency for policymakers, regulators and stakeholders,” the bill states.

PJM says it supports and has “recommended creating a review process for Pennsylvania and other states to help vet requests by data centers and other large electricity users looking to connect to the grid, to help make PJM’s load forecasts as accurate as possible,” according to a statement.

PJM has been the focus of intense scrutiny by states in recent months, especially after residential customers have seen their energy bills spike.

Part of the rise in electric cost has been attributed to a demand for more infrastructure to cope with anticipated needs of massive data centers being built and proposed throughout the region.

What does PJM do?

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey this summer, some consumers saw record-high bills. Part of those bills are determined by PJM capacity auctions.

As a regional transmission organization, PJM is independent of states and acts as a sort of traffic officer in how high voltage power gets shared through the grid, a system of power plants, transmission cables, substations and other infrastructure.

One of its primary jobs is to ensure wholesale electricity flows safely and reliably during times of high demand and storms without resulting in blackouts or other disturbances.

As a result, PJM has to make sure there is enough capacity in the system to handle current and future loads. Data center proposals have dramatically increased the need for not only more power generation, but also the infrastructure to handle it.

PJM holds capacity auctions that seek to account for future capacity, and the auctions can influence how much homeowners pay on their electric bills. It relies on forecasts from utilities about their future load needs.

Shapiro and PJM

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other governors have been highly critical of PJM’s process, which they call opaque. Consumer advocates have cast doubt that some of the large data centers being incorporated into capacity pricing will ever get built.

Shapiro helped host a daylong conference of governors and PJM this fall at the National Constitution Center where complaints arose.

As part of that, experts questioned how PJM determines capacity, and whether much of the future projections of the needs of data centers might never come to fruition.

The new bill, introduced Wednesday, would give the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) oversight to ensure accuracy and transparency of load-forecasts and to coordinate with PJM.

It charges the PUC with reviewing and validating load forecasts submitted by PJM. It authorizes PUC to coordinate with PJM and other states to plan, and gives the agency permission to access confidential agreements with utilities.

The bill gives PUC authority to review requests for large-load connects to the grid and make sure, “that only projects with a high likelihood of development are included in a forecast.”

It calls on the PUC to file an annual report by June 30 to legislators. The report should include a review of utility load-forecasts, any information to submitted to PJM, and how a duplicative counting of projects and customer contracts have been avoided.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.