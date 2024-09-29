DNC is spending thousands to engage Puerto Rican voters in Pa. Here’s what Philly Puerto Rican Day Parade goers had to say about it

The Democratic National Committee announced a six-figure investment focused on reaching Puerto Rican Pennsylvanians the same day that Puerto Rican Day flags flew up and down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

The DNC said Sunday that it would spend $100,000 to engage with Puerto Rican and other Latino voters in Pennsylvania during the final stretch before the Nov. 5 election. The announcement came the same day as the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Democrats see Puerto Rican voters as a critical and growing voting bloc in the state. The funds will go toward get-out-the-vote efforts to support Democrats, and will be focused on Puerto Ricans, but some of the money will go toward Latino outreach at large .

Also on Sunday, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D., New York), the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in Congress and former chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas, and Maya Harris, the sister of Vice President Kamala Harris, were slated to campaign for Harris at El Festival de Borinquen in Philadelphia.

Republicans have also been eying Latino voters in the state, and former President Donald Trump has seen a growth in support from majority-Latino cities.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement that the DNC’s effort will allow Democrats to reach voters “through culturally competent and tailored messaging, focusing on the priorities and interests of the Puerto Rican community in Pennsylvania.”

“Our efforts to reach Latinos where they are, in English and Spanish, and on the issues that matter to them are an integral part of our work to build the most diverse Democratic coalition possible, one that will drive wins up and down the ballot this November,” Harrison added.

The DNC is also investing in get-out-the-vote efforts for Puerto Ricans in Florida and New York.

The Inquirer spoke to parade spectators on the Parkway in Philadelphia on Sunday about the DNC’s aptly timed announcement, and here’s what they said:

Education and affordable health care

Maryelis Santiago, 35, who is Puerto Rican and lives in Philadelphia, said that outreach to Puerto Rican voters is “needed.” She believes Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania will vote — but they’re “confused” who to vote for.

“We know that Pennsylvania in general has a large population of Latinos and Puerto Ricans,” she said. “A lot of them want to vote, but they’re unsure what way to go, because they feel like they’re not being sought out ... like they’re not being heard, and the things that they’re concerned about are not being addressed. "

Santiago, who works at Philly’s Esperanza Cyber Charter School, said that politicians should talk about affordable health care and education when reaching out to Puerto Rican voters.

“What about the kids all across Pennsylvania that had to move here after Hurricane Maria, that were displaced, or that come from Spanish-speaking homes, but don’t know the language, and they’re navigating in schools where there are no Latino personnel?” she said.

Santiago said though she’s been a longtime Democrat, she said she was also initially confused who to vote for, but has decided to vote for Harris, in part because she wants someone “that can lead by example.”

Affordable Housing

Jorge Gomez, 37, of West Belmont, said putting more money into making sure information about the candidates is better explained to Puerto Rican voters who don’t speak English well would be helpful.

“Not a lot of information is being dispersed, because the majority of our community, the older people, they speak Spanish,” said Gomez, who is Puerto Rican.

Gomez said he thinks messaging should focus on affordable housing, social programs, and addressing inflation. His wife, Tiana Rodriguez, 30, believes politicians should speak about “keeping the community together” as neighborhoods change and longtime community members are priced out. Rodriguez, who is also Puerto Rican, works as a director for a transitional housing facility for women with a history of homelessness, addiction, and mental illness.

But voters can be pessimistic when made promises — like Harris’ proposed $25,000 tax credit for first-time homeowner down payments — so campaigns shouldn’t lose sight of providing the details about their promises, Gomez said.

“We may be promised that, but like, if she gets elected, is that actually really gonna happen?” he said.

That being said, he believes Harris and her vice presidential nominee, Tim Walz, could turn out voters for their ability to “temper down the chaos” of today’s politics. Gomez and Rodriguez said they lean Democratic.

‘We have to do our homework more’

Sharlyn Schmitt, 39, a trauma recovery coach who lives in Lebanon County and declined to share who she plans to vote for, said that whoever is more in favor of Puerto Ricans is who Puerto Rican voters are going to choose — but it’s not clear, at this point, who that is. She also sees jobs, taxes, and health care as top issues that will drive voters.

She said she sometimes avoids talking about politics with family “to keep the peace.”

Schmitt, who is Puerto Rican, said they’re getting “a lot of fliers, daily” from campaigns — more from Democrats — as well as emails and ads on YouTube. She said that while she sees kids talking about the campaign mail, she doesn’t think they’re as effective for adults.

“For us adults, I think we have to do our homework more,” she said.