Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel campaigned in Bucks County Tuesday, framing next month’s judicial elections in Pennsylvania as a prelude to a possible GOP takeover of Congress in next year’s midterm races.

“Pennsylvania is the state on Nov. 2 where we are going to say to the Democrats: Freedom does matter. And freedom will win,” McDaniel told a crowd of party activists inside the Bucks County Republican Committee’s offices in Doylestown.

“And we’re gonna shoot a shot across their bow, and we’re gonna say we’re coming for you in 2022, because we’re going to take back the House and the Senate — and it starts right here,” McDaniel said.

The RNC chair is also scheduled to appear in Burlington County later Tuesday to campaign with New Jersey gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, who’s running against Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

The top prize in the Nov. 2 election on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River is a seat on the state Supreme Court. It’s being vacated by Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 in December. He served as chief justice until April.

Democrats hold a 5-2 advantage on the court, so the balance of power isn’t at stake. Republican nominee Kevin Brobson, president judge of the statewide Commonwealth Court, is running against Democrat Maria McLaughlin, a Superior Court judge.

Democrats have controlled the court since they swept three open seats in 2015.

“If we don’t hold this seat, I hate to say it, but I might not live long enough to see the state Supreme Court become Republican again,” Lawrence Tabas, chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP, told the crowd. “We have to win this one.”

Also on the ballot are elections for lower appeals courts, county and municipal office, and school board.

The state Supreme Court’s recent high-profile cases include decisions on gerrymandering, disputes over the 2020 election, and Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency powers.

The race is drawing a relatively modest amount of spending on advertising. Republican groups have spent about $1.3 million on television ads as of Wednesday, while Democrats have spent almost $610,000, according to data compiled by the media-tracking firm AdImpact.

The justices pick which cases they want to hear, and thousands of appeals are decided each year by the two other statewide appeals courts, Commonwealth Court and Superior Court. Seats on both courts are on the ballot this year.

There are two spots on the nine-judge Commonwealth Court, which handles cases involving government entities and elections. For example, its current cases include a challenge to Wolf’s school mask mandate and litigation over Pennsylvania Senate Republicans’ investigation of the 2020 election.

Republicans Stacy Marie Wallace and Drew Crompton are running against Democrats Lori A. Dumas and David Lee Spurgeon.

There’s also an open seat on the 15-member Superior Court, which hears most appeals in criminal and civil cases from trial courts. Republican Megan Sullivan is running against Democrat Timika Lane.